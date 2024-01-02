en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Homeowner’s Deadly Force Against Intruder Ruled Justified in Reed Springs

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:11 pm EST
Homeowner’s Deadly Force Against Intruder Ruled Justified in Reed Springs

Reed Springs Shooting Deemed Justified

In the small town of Reed Springs, an incident that sent shivers down the community’s spine has found its resolution. On November 4, Michael A. Ruhde, a 33-year-old man, met a violent end when a homeowner, acting in self-defense, shot and killed him. Ruhde, reportedly under the influence of methamphetamine, had invaded the homeowner’s residence around 10:30 p.m. in a rural area. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office, following a detailed investigation, declared the homeowner’s actions justified.

The Homeowner’s Stand

The resident, whose identity has been kept confidential, found himself in a horrifying situation when Ruhde began behaving violently outside his home. The fear and uncertainty prompted his wife to dial 911. Despite the chaos, the homeowner issued Ruhde multiple warnings, which went unheeded. The situation escalated when Ruhde lunged at the homeowner’s gun and grabbed his arm, triggering the fatal shooting. According to Prosecutor Dan Patterson, the homeowner genuinely believed that using force was the only way to protect himself and his family from potential death, serious injury, or the commission of assault or burglary.

A Cry for Help?

While the tragic incident has been legally resolved, it has sparked a conversation about mental health. Ruhde’s wife, Nathalie Lazart, revealed that her husband was battling depression and anxiety. She voiced her belief that Ruhde, instead of intending to invade the home, may have been seeking help in his disturbed state. The incident underscores the need for greater awareness and resources for mental health, especially for individuals struggling with substance abuse.

0
Crime United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Homebuilder Christian Novellino Arrested on Breach of Trust Charges

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Memphis Man Thwarts Carjacking Attempt: An Unlikely Hero Emerges

By BNN Correspondents

Love and Crime: Eric Parker Pleads Guilty in Wife's Murder Case

By Salman Khan

Six Nations Council Responds to Abuse Allegations at Iroquois Lodge

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Palestine Standoff: Man Claiming to Have Firearms, Bomb Taken into Cus ...
@Crime · 2 mins
Palestine Standoff: Man Claiming to Have Firearms, Bomb Taken into Cus ...
heart comment 0
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

By Muhammad Jawad

Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
New Year’s Celebration Turns Violent: Man Stabbed in Vero Beach Bar

By Salman Akhtar

New Year's Celebration Turns Violent: Man Stabbed in Vero Beach Bar
Dozens of Dead Dogs Found Dumped in Kentucky’s Daniel Boone National Forest

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Dozens of Dead Dogs Found Dumped in Kentucky's Daniel Boone National Forest
South Nashville’s New Year Tragedy: The Unsolved Homicide of William Rafael Silva

By Shivani Chauhan

South Nashville's New Year Tragedy: The Unsolved Homicide of William Rafael Silva
Latest Headlines
World News
Time for WHO to Address the Health Risks Posed by Climate Change
30 seconds
Time for WHO to Address the Health Risks Posed by Climate Change
Pakistan's Health Minister Calls for 2% of GDP to be Allocated to Health Sector Amid Vaccine Crisis
2 mins
Pakistan's Health Minister Calls for 2% of GDP to be Allocated to Health Sector Amid Vaccine Crisis
Bubble Skincare Unveils New Serums to Kickstart the Year with Revitalized Skin
2 mins
Bubble Skincare Unveils New Serums to Kickstart the Year with Revitalized Skin
Six Nations Council Responds to Abuse Allegations at Iroquois Lodge
2 mins
Six Nations Council Responds to Abuse Allegations at Iroquois Lodge
Unveiling Policy Continuity Across Trump and Biden Administrations
2 mins
Unveiling Policy Continuity Across Trump and Biden Administrations
White House Expresses Confidence in 'Bidenomics'
3 mins
White House Expresses Confidence in 'Bidenomics'
The Resurgence of Psilocybin: A Deep Dive into its Potential Healing Properties
3 mins
The Resurgence of Psilocybin: A Deep Dive into its Potential Healing Properties
Theresa May Battles Internal Party Discontent Over Brexit Agreement
3 mins
Theresa May Battles Internal Party Discontent Over Brexit Agreement
Ohio's Boardman Fire Department Enhances Emergency Response with New Ambulance Service
3 mins
Ohio's Boardman Fire Department Enhances Emergency Response with New Ambulance Service
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
28 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
5 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
5 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
5 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
5 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app