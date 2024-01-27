Homeowner Cooperates with Investigation into Friends' Deaths, Claims Unawareness

In a quiet Kansas City neighborhood, an investigation is underway into a chilling incident where three men were found dead in a friend's backyard. In the midst of swirling speculation and grief, one person remains cooperative — the homeowner, who claims to be as shocked by the occurrence as everyone else.

Unfolding of the Mysterious Event

The homeowner, whose identity remains undisclosed for his safety, last saw his friends alive when they parted ways after watching a Chiefs game together. Oblivious to the dire situation unfolding in his backyard, he turned in for the night. The grim discovery was made two days later, casting a pall over the community.

Cooperation Amidst Tragedy

The homeowner's attorney, John Picerno, stated that his client has been consistently cooperative with the authorities. He emphasized that the homeowner was unaware of his friends' presence in the backyard, let alone their need for immediate medical help until the police arrived. This shocking revelation has added another layer to the already complex investigation.

Investigation Progresses with Caution

Despite the homeowner's claims of unawareness, the police, not ruling out any possibilities, continue their investigation. While there have been no signs of foul play so far, the authorities are patiently awaiting the autopsy and toxicology reports to shed light on the cause of death. This event, shrouded in mystery, has left everyone from the homeowner to the Kansas City community grappling for answers.