Homeless Woman Charged with Murder of Music Producer in Santa Monica

In a shocking turn of events, 27-year-old homeless woman, Kayla Delise Mackie, has been charged with multiple offenses, including the cold-blooded murder of a Los Angeles resident, William Edwards III. Mackie was arrested in West Los Angeles and remains jailed with bail set at $2 million. Edwards, a 46-year-old music producer and father, was found dead in his parked car on the 2600 block of 29th Street, Santa Monica.

Mackie's String of Crimes

Mackie's charges extend beyond murder, including attempted murder, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and second-degree robbery. These charges stem from a sequence of alleged crimes in the Los Angeles area. The Santa Monica Police Department has linked Mackie to an armed robbery and an attempted homicide that transpired just a day before Edwards' shooting.

The Court Proceedings

Despite the severity of her charges, Mackie pleaded not guilty in the court. She is scheduled to return on March 21 to set a date for a preliminary hearing. With her bail set at a hefty $2 million, Mackie remains confined to her jail cell, awaiting her day in court.

Community's Response and Plea for Information

The tragic news of Edwards' murder has stirred the community. Known for his work with notable artists, Edwards was a beloved father of two. The Santa Monica mayor expressed condolences to the grieving family and commended the police for their quick action in arresting Mackie. The community is now urged to come forward with any information that might assist in the investigation of the shooting.