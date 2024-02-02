Homeless Man Pleads Guilty to Deadly Machete Attack in Laundromat

In the early hours of a March morning in 2023, the humdrum routine of a 24-hour laundromat in Valley Stream, Nassau County, was shattered by a deadly altercation. Roberto Velasquez, a homeless man who had been using the facility as a temporary refuge, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter for the brutal killing of Michael Oliver.

Deadly Dispute

The incident unfolded as an argument escalated between Velasquez and Oliver, who was also seeking shelter at the laundromat. The verbal spar quickly escalated into a physical confrontation, with Velasquez striking Oliver with a duffle bag. The bag spilled open, revealing a large machete that would soon turn the ordinary laundromat into a crime scene.

A Brutal Attack

Velasquez, wielding the revealed machete, attacked Oliver, striking him twice and inflicting a grievous wound above the knee. The 58-year-old victim was then rushed to North Shore University Hospital-Manhasset. Despite surviving the initial surgery, Oliver ultimately succumbed to organ damage and an infection caused by blood loss, ten days following the brutal attack.

Upon fleeing the scene, Velasquez was arrested by Nassau County police in Lynbrook on the same day. Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly announced that Velasquez faces over 21 years behind bars at his upcoming court appearance on March 15.