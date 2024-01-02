Homebuilder Christian Novellino Arrested on Breach of Trust Charges

Local homebuilder, Christian Novellino, finds himself in a precarious position as York County deputies arrested him on charges of breach of trust. As the operator of various business names, including the most popular one, Constructing Up, Novellino is facing allegations that he failed to complete construction work for which he was compensated. The charges, 20 counts of breach of trust, are founded on multiple claims made against him by individuals who hired his services, expecting to see their dream houses built.

Unfulfilled promises and vanishing funds

Among those who have come forward to accuse Novellino are Timothy Henderson and Stephen Tyrpak. Both men engaged his services for the construction of their houses, entrusting him with significant amounts of money. However, despite partial work being carried out, both Henderson and Tyrpak allege that Novellino did not fulfill his contractual obligations, leaving their projects unfinished and their money seemingly vanished into thin air. Tyrpak, who has won a judgment against Novellino, claims that the builder has not yet paid him.

Public confrontation and court proceedings

Henderson, in a public confrontation captured on camera, accused Novellino of theft, alleging that the builder has not delivered on his promise to construct his house. In response to these allegations, the South Carolina licensing board took disciplinary action and suspended Novellino’s business license in October.

Denial of charges

In a York County courtroom, Novellino denied being a con artist, stating that he has not cheated his customers. His attorney, representing him in this legal battle, stated that they would not comment on active litigation. Despite the denial, the charges stand, and the investigation into his alleged misconduct is ongoing.