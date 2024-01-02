en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Homebuilder Christian Novellino Arrested on Breach of Trust Charges

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:11 pm EST
Homebuilder Christian Novellino Arrested on Breach of Trust Charges

Local homebuilder, Christian Novellino, finds himself in a precarious position as York County deputies arrested him on charges of breach of trust. As the operator of various business names, including the most popular one, Constructing Up, Novellino is facing allegations that he failed to complete construction work for which he was compensated. The charges, 20 counts of breach of trust, are founded on multiple claims made against him by individuals who hired his services, expecting to see their dream houses built.

Unfulfilled promises and vanishing funds

Among those who have come forward to accuse Novellino are Timothy Henderson and Stephen Tyrpak. Both men engaged his services for the construction of their houses, entrusting him with significant amounts of money. However, despite partial work being carried out, both Henderson and Tyrpak allege that Novellino did not fulfill his contractual obligations, leaving their projects unfinished and their money seemingly vanished into thin air. Tyrpak, who has won a judgment against Novellino, claims that the builder has not yet paid him.

Public confrontation and court proceedings

Henderson, in a public confrontation captured on camera, accused Novellino of theft, alleging that the builder has not delivered on his promise to construct his house. In response to these allegations, the South Carolina licensing board took disciplinary action and suspended Novellino’s business license in October.

Denial of charges

In a York County courtroom, Novellino denied being a con artist, stating that he has not cheated his customers. His attorney, representing him in this legal battle, stated that they would not comment on active litigation. Despite the denial, the charges stand, and the investigation into his alleged misconduct is ongoing.

0
Crime United States
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Homeowner's Deadly Force Against Intruder Ruled Justified in Reed Springs

By Salman Khan

Memphis Man Thwarts Carjacking Attempt: An Unlikely Hero Emerges

By BNN Correspondents

Love and Crime: Eric Parker Pleads Guilty in Wife's Murder Case

By Salman Khan

Six Nations Council Responds to Abuse Allegations at Iroquois Lodge

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Palestine Standoff: Man Claiming to Have Firearms, Bomb Taken into Cus ...
@Crime · 2 mins
Palestine Standoff: Man Claiming to Have Firearms, Bomb Taken into Cus ...
heart comment 0
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

By Muhammad Jawad

Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
New Year’s Celebration Turns Violent: Man Stabbed in Vero Beach Bar

By Salman Akhtar

New Year's Celebration Turns Violent: Man Stabbed in Vero Beach Bar
Dozens of Dead Dogs Found Dumped in Kentucky’s Daniel Boone National Forest

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Dozens of Dead Dogs Found Dumped in Kentucky's Daniel Boone National Forest
South Nashville’s New Year Tragedy: The Unsolved Homicide of William Rafael Silva

By Shivani Chauhan

South Nashville's New Year Tragedy: The Unsolved Homicide of William Rafael Silva
Latest Headlines
World News
Time for WHO to Address the Health Risks Posed by Climate Change
18 seconds
Time for WHO to Address the Health Risks Posed by Climate Change
Pakistan's Health Minister Calls for 2% of GDP to be Allocated to Health Sector Amid Vaccine Crisis
1 min
Pakistan's Health Minister Calls for 2% of GDP to be Allocated to Health Sector Amid Vaccine Crisis
Bubble Skincare Unveils New Serums to Kickstart the Year with Revitalized Skin
2 mins
Bubble Skincare Unveils New Serums to Kickstart the Year with Revitalized Skin
Six Nations Council Responds to Abuse Allegations at Iroquois Lodge
2 mins
Six Nations Council Responds to Abuse Allegations at Iroquois Lodge
Unveiling Policy Continuity Across Trump and Biden Administrations
2 mins
Unveiling Policy Continuity Across Trump and Biden Administrations
White House Expresses Confidence in 'Bidenomics'
2 mins
White House Expresses Confidence in 'Bidenomics'
The Resurgence of Psilocybin: A Deep Dive into its Potential Healing Properties
2 mins
The Resurgence of Psilocybin: A Deep Dive into its Potential Healing Properties
Theresa May Battles Internal Party Discontent Over Brexit Agreement
3 mins
Theresa May Battles Internal Party Discontent Over Brexit Agreement
Ohio's Boardman Fire Department Enhances Emergency Response with New Ambulance Service
3 mins
Ohio's Boardman Fire Department Enhances Emergency Response with New Ambulance Service
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
28 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
5 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
5 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
5 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
5 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app