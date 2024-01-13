en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Home Invasion Near Tryon Park: A Call for Public Assistance

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:25 am EST
Home Invasion Near Tryon Park: A Call for Public Assistance

Just a stone’s throw away from the tranquil Tryon Park in Teaneck, a chilling scenario unfolded. On January 12, a domestic haven was shattered when three men, armed and callous, stormed a private residence. The assailants didn’t merely infringe the sanctity of the home; they bound four terrified inhabitants at gunpoint, asserting control through fear and violence. In their wake, stolen valuables, including cellphones, and victims nursing minor physical injuries, but significant emotional trauma.

Swift Response, Elusive Culprits

The incident, occurring around the hour of 3 p.m., jolted the Teaneck Police into action. In their bid to secure the area and protect the community, they enlisted the support of neighboring law enforcement agencies. However, the assailants had already vanished, their identities concealed under the veil of their abrupt escape.

Investigation Underway

The Teaneck Volunteer Ambulance Corps, living up to their commitment to serve, treated the victims on the scene. As they catered to the physical aftermath, the Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification got to work, collecting evidence, the silent yet potent witnesses of the crime.

The investigation, now in full swing, is being spearheaded by the Teaneck police, backed by the county prosecutor’s office. The motives behind this dreadful home invasion remain undisclosed, adding an unnerving layer of mystery to the ordeal.

Community Engagement Sought

The police are extending their outreach, urging any witnesses, individuals with security footage, or anyone with information that could propel the investigation to step forward. They’ve provided contact information for both Teaneck police and Crime Stoppers for those who prefer to contribute anonymously. The public is also encouraged to follow the Daily Voice Northern Highlands for regular news updates, fostering transparency and community engagement.

The incident, while distressing, serves as a stark reminder of the thin line between peace and chaos, and the ceaseless vigilance required to maintain that balance.

0
Crime Law United States
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
4 mins ago
Man Sentenced to 15 Years for Setting Girlfriend and Business on Fire
Emron Pilliner, after facing charges of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, was sentenced to 15 years in prison by High Court Justice Bertram Morrison in the St James Circuit Court. The charges stemmed from a harrowing incident on May 19, 2021, where Pilliner set his girlfriend, Nicole Clarke, and her business establishment on fire.
Man Sentenced to 15 Years for Setting Girlfriend and Business on Fire
Elderly Woman's Home Invasion in Porterville: Three Suspected Gang Members Arrested
11 mins ago
Elderly Woman's Home Invasion in Porterville: Three Suspected Gang Members Arrested
Prearranged Fight Ends in Stabbing: Maksymilian Jagielski Pleads Guilty
14 mins ago
Prearranged Fight Ends in Stabbing: Maksymilian Jagielski Pleads Guilty
Tobago Records Second Murder of 2024: A Call for Collective Action Against Rising Crime
5 mins ago
Tobago Records Second Murder of 2024: A Call for Collective Action Against Rising Crime
Escalating Crime in Hanover Prompts Demand for Improved Infrastructure
7 mins ago
Escalating Crime in Hanover Prompts Demand for Improved Infrastructure
Six NSCN-IM Militants Apprehended in Arunachal Pradesh: A Joint Strike by Security Forces and Police
8 mins ago
Six NSCN-IM Militants Apprehended in Arunachal Pradesh: A Joint Strike by Security Forces and Police
Latest Headlines
World News
High School Girls' Basketball: More Than Just Scores
3 seconds
High School Girls' Basketball: More Than Just Scores
Recent High School Basketball Games: A Tale of Triumphs and Trials
11 seconds
Recent High School Basketball Games: A Tale of Triumphs and Trials
Recent High School Boys Basketball Matchups: A Display of Skill, Strategy, and Sportsmanship
25 seconds
Recent High School Boys Basketball Matchups: A Display of Skill, Strategy, and Sportsmanship
A Roundup of Recent High School Boys Basketball Game Scores
41 seconds
A Roundup of Recent High School Boys Basketball Game Scores
LaMelo Ball Set to Return, Boosting Hope for the Struggling Hornets
48 seconds
LaMelo Ball Set to Return, Boosting Hope for the Struggling Hornets
Taiwan's Pivotal Presidential Election: A Test of Democracy in 2024
1 min
Taiwan's Pivotal Presidential Election: A Test of Democracy in 2024
Comoros Elections: President Azali Assoumani Seeks Re-election Amid Political Tensions
2 mins
Comoros Elections: President Azali Assoumani Seeks Re-election Amid Political Tensions
Bryan Boys Basketball Team Succumbs to Harker Heights in District 12-6A Game
5 mins
Bryan Boys Basketball Team Succumbs to Harker Heights in District 12-6A Game
U.S. Defense Budget Cuts Threaten Global Military Status
5 mins
U.S. Defense Budget Cuts Threaten Global Military Status
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
40 mins
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
6 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
11 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
12 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
12 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
14 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
15 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
17 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
18 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app