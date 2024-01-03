en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Home Invasion in Middletown: A Tale of Fear and Resilience

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:51 am EST
Home Invasion in Middletown: A Tale of Fear and Resilience

On a Sunday morning in Middletown, Connecticut, a knock echoed through a quiet apartment, breaking the peaceful silence. The knock was not a friendly one, nor was it expected. It heralded the beginning of a traumatic ordeal for three women, who found themselves the victims of a harrowing home invasion.

The Deception

The alarm bells didn’t ring immediately for Arianah Acevedo and Amaury Ortiz, two of the victims, who were home at the time. The men at the door presented themselves as delivery personnel. But when the door swung open, the masked men burst in, revealing their true intentions.

The Assault

In a swift and brutal assault, Acevedo was confronted with the chilling sight of a gun. The women were restrained with zip ties, helpless as the intruders ransacked their home in search of valuables. Fear hung heavy in the air as the men’s search grew increasingly desperate.

The Aftermath and Investigation

The Middletown Police Department, responding to a neighbor’s call, arrived on the scene to find one suspect still present. A high-speed chase ensued, leading officers to North Haven where the getaway car crashed, and the remaining suspects were apprehended. Charged with home invasion, assault with a firearm, and larceny, the suspects were brought before a judge in Middletown Superior Court.

The investigation continues as Acevedo speculates she was targeted for her significant social media following and possession of valuable items. Despite the traumatic experience, the victims expressed their gratitude to the police and their determination to move on without fear.

0
Crime Law United States
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Philadelphia: Night of Pursuits Ends with Arrests and Unanswered Questions

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Australia's First Domestic Violence-Related Fatality of 2024: A Suspected Murder-Suicide

By Geeta Pillai

Mumbai Man Loses Rs 1 Lakh to Online Scam Promising CIBIL Score Improvement

By Rafia Tasleem

Deadly Poisoning of Children in Land Dispute Rocks Kumi District

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Historic Derzhprom Building in Ukraine Damaged in Russian Missile Atta ...
@Crime · 3 mins
Historic Derzhprom Building in Ukraine Damaged in Russian Missile Atta ...
heart comment 0
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Discusses Migrant Involvement in Crime amid Ongoing Crisis

By BNN Correspondents

NYC Mayor Eric Adams Discusses Migrant Involvement in Crime amid Ongoing Crisis
The Chilling Case of ‘Freezer Mom’: A Mother’s Horrific Crime

By María Alejandra Trujillo

The Chilling Case of 'Freezer Mom': A Mother's Horrific Crime
Convicted Murderer Carl Hyde Absconds, Thames Valley Police Seek Public Assistance

By BNN Correspondents

Convicted Murderer Carl Hyde Absconds, Thames Valley Police Seek Public Assistance
Escalating Conflict in Ukraine: Russian Missiles Strike Kyiv and Kharkiv

By Rizwan Shah

Escalating Conflict in Ukraine: Russian Missiles Strike Kyiv and Kharkiv
Latest Headlines
World News
Labor Leader Patricia Campos-Medina Joins Race for New Jersey Senate Seat
38 seconds
Labor Leader Patricia Campos-Medina Joins Race for New Jersey Senate Seat
British Airways Steward Dies on Duty in Front of Passengers: Second in a Week
47 seconds
British Airways Steward Dies on Duty in Front of Passengers: Second in a Week
Coyle vs Williams: Undefeated Middleweights Set for High-Stakes Showdown
1 min
Coyle vs Williams: Undefeated Middleweights Set for High-Stakes Showdown
Bangladesh High Court Intervenes in Election Duties, Mandatory Voting for Government Beneficiaries Proposed
1 min
Bangladesh High Court Intervenes in Election Duties, Mandatory Voting for Government Beneficiaries Proposed
Delta Air Lines Ramps Up Services for College Football Championship
2 mins
Delta Air Lines Ramps Up Services for College Football Championship
AI Meets Ophthalmology: Revolutionizing Eye Care
2 mins
AI Meets Ophthalmology: Revolutionizing Eye Care
Mitapivat Shows Promise in Phase 3 ENERGIZE Study by Agios Pharmaceuticals
2 mins
Mitapivat Shows Promise in Phase 3 ENERGIZE Study by Agios Pharmaceuticals
Tejashwi Yadav Comments on CAA Implementation Ahead of 2024 Elections
2 mins
Tejashwi Yadav Comments on CAA Implementation Ahead of 2024 Elections
Young Wrestlers in India Protest Against Wrestling Veterans Amid Federation Overhaul
2 mins
Young Wrestlers in India Protest Against Wrestling Veterans Amid Federation Overhaul
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
60 mins
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
1 hour
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
3 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
4 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
4 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
4 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
7 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
9 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
10 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app