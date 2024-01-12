en English
Crime

Home Health Aide Accused of Stealing from Elderly Patient: A Disturbing Trend

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:36 am EST
Home Health Aide Accused of Stealing from Elderly Patient: A Disturbing Trend

In a disconcerting turn of events, Maria Avilar Ramos, a 41-year-old home health aide, is facing felony charges for alleged theft from an elderly patient under her care in Collier County. Ramos is accused of using the 105-year-old patient’s debit card for unauthorized transactions, triggering an investigation by the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

Unsettling Betrayal

Ramos had been entrusted by the family of the elderly patient and her husband to provide in-home health care. However, her actions on December 26 betrayed this trust. It is alleged that she made unauthorized purchases at various retail locations, including Walgreens and Publix. Notably, security camera footage from these locations reportedly captured Ramos using the victim’s debit card, amplifying the evidence against her.

Denial Amidst Evidence

Despite the mounting evidence, Ramos staunchly denied the allegations during an interview with detectives. She faces serious charges, including theft from a victim aged 65 or older, fraudulent use of credit cards, and fraudulent use of an ID of a victim aged 65 or older. These charges underscore the gravity of the actions Ramos is accused of and the potential consequences she faces.

A Disturbing Trend

Ramos’s arrest marks a disturbing trend, as it is the second such incident in the same week involving a caregiver misusing an elderly person’s credit or debit card. This highlights the vulnerability of the elderly to financial exploitation, especially by those entrusted with their care. With Ramos’s arraignment scheduled for February 5, the case serves as a stark reminder of the importance of vigilant financial monitoring for elderly family members.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

