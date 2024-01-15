en English
Crime

Homa Bay County Mother Arrested on Suspicion of Killing Newborn, Burying Body Secretly

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:44 pm EST
Homa Bay County Mother Arrested on Suspicion of Killing Newborn, Burying Body Secretly

In a chilling event that has rocked the local community of Homa Bay County, Rachuonyo South, a woman identified as Maurine Anyango stands accused of the cold-blooded murder and secret burial of her newborn daughter. The disconcerting incident emerged to light following the keen observation and subsequent reporting by the neighbors, responding to the conspicuous absence of the one-day-old infant.

Unveiling the Unthinkable

The area assistant chief, Colins Joram, was alerted and promptly made a visit to Anyango’s residence. There, in a disturbing revelation, the children of the house narrated the horrifying sequence of events that had unfolded. As per their account, Anyango had given birth at home, assisted by a community health promoter.

The subsequent day, in an act that defies comprehension, the children saw their mother submerge the newborn baby in frigid water. Later, when they returned from school, they found the baby, no longer alive, swathed in a white towel, lying on their mother’s bed.

Nighttime Burial

As darkness fell, the gory narrative took a grislier turn. Anyango, it emerged, enlisted her daughter, a sixth-grader, in the macabre task of burying the deceased infant’s body. The ominous grave was dug on a farm nearby.

Justice Begins Its Course

Upon receiving the unsettling news, law enforcement swung into action. With Anyango guiding them, the officers located the makeshift burial site. The police from Oyugis station proceeded to exhume the infant’s body, a grim testament to a life that was barely given a chance. Anyango was taken into custody without delay, marking the start of her reckoning with the law.

The unsettling incident has sent shockwaves through the community, leaving many grappling for answers and yearning for justice. As investigations proceed, the community pins its hopes on the justice system to ensure that the tragic death of the newborn does not go unpunished.

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

