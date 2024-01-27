Holocaust Survivor's Ordeal Amid Hamas Invasion Resonates with Past Horrors

On October 7, a day that will linger in the memory of Israelis, a Hamas terrorist group invaded the kibbutz of Nirim, rekindling traumatic memories for Holocaust survivor Dov Golebowicz. The assault resulted in the unfortunate demise of five individuals, with another five kidnapped, two of whom are still being held hostage in Gaza. The 12-hour ordeal forced Golebowicz and his son, Gideon, to seek refuge in their safe room, where the latter improvised a wooden apparatus to secure the un-lockable door.

A History Revisited

For many, the incident was a chilling echo of a grim past. Another Holocaust survivor, Zvi Solow, also experienced the terror of the attack. The media spotlight cast on Golebowicz's ordeal drew parallels between his Holocaust survival and the recent assault. However, Golebowicz himself has shown reticence in equating these two experiences, expressing concern that such comparisons might undermine the Holocaust's historical significance as a unique atrocity.

Unfolding Conflict

On the same day, the violence escalated, and the casualties rose to 1,200 Israelis, with approximately 250 seized as hostages. Among the witnesses of this brutality was Gad Partok, a 93-year-old Holocaust survivor living in Israel. The attack revived gruesome memories of the Nazi occupation in Tunisia, leaving him feeling abandoned and distressed. This event underlined the enduring impact of historical trauma on individuals and communities.

A Call for Action

Several survivors have voiced their shock, disbelief, and fear at having to hide once again for survival. A collective call to European diplomats has emerged to combat the rising tide of antisemitism. The aftermath of the invasion also saw Gidon Lev, another survivor, close his TikTok account due to antisemitic harassment. The broader implications of this event are palpable, resonating beyond the immediate fears and serving as a stark reminder of the deep-seated scars left by historical atrocities.