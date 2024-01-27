Holocaust Remembrance Day Marked by Solidarity and Reflection Following Hamas Attack

On October 10, 2023, individuals like Elinor Ben David and her daughter Liel Abissidan gathered at the Holocaust Memorial Miami Beach, Florida, in a rally of solidarity for Israel. This poignant event unfolded in the aftermath of a chilling Hamas attack on October 7th in Israel, which claimed over 1,200 lives and resulted in more than 200 abductions. The incident, echoing the atrocities of the Holocaust, underscored the significance of Holocaust Remembrance Day.

International Holocaust Remembrance Day

In 2005, the United Nations established International Holocaust Remembrance Day to be observed on January 27th, coinciding with the liberation of Auschwitz concentration camp. This day stands apart from Yom HaShoah, Israel's Holocaust memorial day, and serves as a global reminder of the victims of the Holocaust. It warns against the perils of hatred and prejudice, rejecting Holocaust denial and supporting outreach and remembrance programs to prevent future acts of genocide.

The Interconnection of Past and Present Horrors

Beth Kean, CEO of the Holocaust Museum L.A., emphasized the importance of remembering the Holocaust, especially in the light of recent events that resonate with past atrocities. The museum encourages visitors to leave prayers and messages on a memorial wall, fostering a sense of connection with the victims of the Holocaust. Richard Hirschhaut from the American Jewish Committee highlighted the 'connective threads' between the Hamas attack and the Holocaust, drawing attention to the terror experienced by Jews that is reminiscent of that era.

A Plea for Vigilance and Hope

Rabbi Noah Farkas from the Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles expressed disillusionment with the global response to the attack and the surge in anti-Semitic incidents. Evoking the biblical metaphor of the valley of dry bones, he symbolized the current struggle but emphasized the Jewish community's resilience and dedication to hope and loving-kindness. On this International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the echoes of the past serve as a reminder of the struggle against hatred and prejudice, and the continuous fight for human dignity and justice.