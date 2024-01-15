en English
Crime

Holocaust Memorial in Philadelphia Defaced: A Stark Reminder of Persistent Antisemitism

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:00 am EST
Holocaust Memorial in Philadelphia Defaced: A Stark Reminder of Persistent Antisemitism

In a disturbing act of hate, the Horwitz-Wasserman Holocaust Memorial Plaza in Philadelphia was recently defaced. The moment was captured on surveillance as an individual, clad in a black mask and a dark jacket, desecrated the memorial wall with a symbol of hate. The incident has struck a stark reminder of the relentless existence of antisemitism in our communities, provoking widespread concern.

A Cry Against Antisemitism

Eszter Kutas, the Executive Director of the Philadelphia Holocaust Remembrance Foundation, has emphasized the grave implications of this act. The memorial, established back in 1964, stands as the sole significant public monument in Philadelphia, dedicated to the remembrance of the Holocaust. It serves not just as a tribute to the victims but also as an educator about this dark chapter in history. Kutas has now called on the public to assist in reducing the frequency of such events.

Disturbing Surge in Hate Crimes

This act of vandalism at the Holocaust Memorial Plaza is not an isolated event. It is part of an alarming increase in antisemitic incidents since the war in Gaza began. The United States has witnessed an unprecedented surge in such incidents following the attacks in Israel by Hamas. The defacement of the memorial, located on the illustrious Benjamin Franklin Parkway, has not only marred its sanctity but also underscored the pressing need for vigilance and proactive action.

The Persistence of Hatred

The defacement of the Holocaust Memorial in Philadelphia is a chilling testament to the persistence of hatred. The incident starkly illuminates the urgent need to counter antisemitism in all its forms. It is a call to each of us to acknowledge the insidious presence of such prejudice in our societies, and to work ceaselessly towards its eradication.

Crime Society United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

