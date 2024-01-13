en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Hollywood Scandal: Prominent Figure’s Son Accused of Triple Murder

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:59 pm EST
Hollywood Scandal: Prominent Figure’s Son Accused of Triple Murder

Sam Haskell, the progeny of a distinguished Hollywood celebrity, stands accused of perpetrating a triple homicide that has chilled the entertainment industry to its core. Haskell, proclaiming his innocence, faces three counts of murder following the horrifying discovery of his wife’s dismembered body and subsequent speculation regarding his alleged involvement in two other deaths.

Gruesome Discovery and Grim Allegations

Law enforcement agencies, immersed in a comprehensive investigation, unearthed the dismembered torso of Mei Haskell, Sam’s wife, in a dumpster in their Los Angeles residence. The discovery triggered a wave of dread throughout the community, with the particularly gruesome nature of the crime amplifying the shock.

A High-Profile Investigation

The shocking allegations against Haskell, combined with his high-profile background, have catapulted the case into the media spotlight. The public, intrigued and disturbed by the prospect of such violent acts emerging from within the elite circles of the entertainment industry, is closely following the judicial proceedings.

The Ripple Effect

The charges levelled against Haskell have sent seismic shockwaves through the community. The implications of such a heinous act, especially given Haskell’s connection to a renowned Hollywood figure, have left many grappling with disbelief. As the investigation continues, authorities are striving to unravel the full extent of the crimes and the underlying motives, promising to shed light on this macabre narrative that has gripped the nation.

0
Crime Hollywood United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
11 mins ago
Multi-Agency Operation Busts Organized Burglary Ring in Los Angeles
December painted a victorious picture for the law enforcement agencies of Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, and Glendale, as their combined efforts led to the apprehension of 13 individuals linked to an extensive organized burglary ring. The arrests, which took place throughout the month, resulted in the recovery of over a million dollars’ worth of stolen
Multi-Agency Operation Busts Organized Burglary Ring in Los Angeles
Lithuanian National Arrested at Belarus Border: An Escalation in Tensions
34 mins ago
Lithuanian National Arrested at Belarus Border: An Escalation in Tensions
NYPD Hunts for Graffiti Vandal Who Targeted 112th Precinct Station House
36 mins ago
NYPD Hunts for Graffiti Vandal Who Targeted 112th Precinct Station House
Columbus Man Arrested for Allegedly Shooting Girlfriend in Mid-Argument
11 mins ago
Columbus Man Arrested for Allegedly Shooting Girlfriend in Mid-Argument
The Human Cost of Corporate Oversight: A Post Office Scandal
14 mins ago
The Human Cost of Corporate Oversight: A Post Office Scandal
Body Found at Brownes Beach Identified: Community Gripped by Tragedy
31 mins ago
Body Found at Brownes Beach Identified: Community Gripped by Tragedy
Latest Headlines
World News
Starmer Backs UK Military Strikes on Houthi Rebels in Red Sea
2 mins
Starmer Backs UK Military Strikes on Houthi Rebels in Red Sea
Weekend Recap: Breakthrough in Cancer Treatment and Other Global News Highlights
2 mins
Weekend Recap: Breakthrough in Cancer Treatment and Other Global News Highlights
South African President's Proposals Scrutinized Amidst ANC Progress
3 mins
South African President's Proposals Scrutinized Amidst ANC Progress
South Africa Challenges Israel at International Court of Justice: A Shift in Global Dynamics
7 mins
South Africa Challenges Israel at International Court of Justice: A Shift in Global Dynamics
The Citadel's Narrow Defeat to Wofford: A Closer Look
8 mins
The Citadel's Narrow Defeat to Wofford: A Closer Look
Seymour Schools Deploy HALO Smart Sensors to Deter Youth Vaping
8 mins
Seymour Schools Deploy HALO Smart Sensors to Deter Youth Vaping
Jean Silva's Dominant Debut at UFC Vegas 84: A Brutal First-Round Finish
9 mins
Jean Silva's Dominant Debut at UFC Vegas 84: A Brutal First-Round Finish
Gerfried Puck Dominates at Doha International Equestrian Tour Championship 2024
10 mins
Gerfried Puck Dominates at Doha International Equestrian Tour Championship 2024
Football Club Manager Erik Stresses Discipline and Hunger for Success Amid High-Profile Exits
10 mins
Football Club Manager Erik Stresses Discipline and Hunger for Success Amid High-Profile Exits
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
19 mins
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
6 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
6 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
6 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
7 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
8 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
8 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
9 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app