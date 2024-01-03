Hollywood Man Arrested After Child Accidentally Shoots Self

In a startling incident on New Year’s Day, Travoynne Martin, a 32-year-old man from Hollywood, was arrested in connection to his 5-year-old son accidentally shooting himself. The incident, which took place at approximately 10 p.m., saw the child hospitalised with a bullet graze on his arm.

Frantic Departure Raises Suspicion

Following the shooting, Martin, along with his girlfriend and injured son, was observed hastily leaving their apartment. A vigilant neighbour, who noticed Martin’s bloodstained shoulder and his frantic disposition, reported the incident. The child, who had been grazed on the arm by the bullet, underwent surgery at a local hospital and was subsequently discharged.

Negligence Leads to Arrest

The arrest affidavit revealed that Martin had irresponsibly left the loaded firearm within the child’s reach, leading to the self-inflicted gunshot wound. Consequently, Martin now faces charges of child neglect resulting in great bodily harm and culpable negligence. He is currently held in Broward jail with a bond set at $20,000. At this time, information about Martin’s legal representation remains undisclosed.

Unattended Firearms: A Dire Threat

This unfortunate event underscores the need for responsible gun ownership and the potential dangers of unattended firearms, especially around children. While the child’s physical wounds may heal, the psychological impact of such an event is immeasurable. As this case highlights, it’s not just the immediate harm but the long shadows that such incidents cast, reaffirming the urgency for stricter gun safety measures.