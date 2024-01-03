en English
Crime

Hollywood Man Arrested After Child Accidentally Shoots Self

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:23 pm EST


In a startling incident on New Year’s Day, Travoynne Martin, a 32-year-old man from Hollywood, was arrested in connection to his 5-year-old son accidentally shooting himself. The incident, which took place at approximately 10 p.m., saw the child hospitalised with a bullet graze on his arm.

Frantic Departure Raises Suspicion

Following the shooting, Martin, along with his girlfriend and injured son, was observed hastily leaving their apartment. A vigilant neighbour, who noticed Martin’s bloodstained shoulder and his frantic disposition, reported the incident. The child, who had been grazed on the arm by the bullet, underwent surgery at a local hospital and was subsequently discharged.

Negligence Leads to Arrest

The arrest affidavit revealed that Martin had irresponsibly left the loaded firearm within the child’s reach, leading to the self-inflicted gunshot wound. Consequently, Martin now faces charges of child neglect resulting in great bodily harm and culpable negligence. He is currently held in Broward jail with a bond set at $20,000. At this time, information about Martin’s legal representation remains undisclosed.

Unattended Firearms: A Dire Threat

This unfortunate event underscores the need for responsible gun ownership and the potential dangers of unattended firearms, especially around children. While the child’s physical wounds may heal, the psychological impact of such an event is immeasurable. As this case highlights, it’s not just the immediate harm but the long shadows that such incidents cast, reaffirming the urgency for stricter gun safety measures.

Crime United States
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

