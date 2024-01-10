Hollywood, Florida Shook by Gruesome Discovery of Dead Baby in Dumpster

In a disturbing turn of events, the community of Hollywood, Florida was left reeling following the gruesome discovery of a deceased baby boy in a dumpster. The body was unearthed around 8 a.m. on a Monday by a diligent construction worker, who was disposing of debris from his Infinity Roofing job. The dumpster, located outside an apartment building on Rodman Street, drew the worker’s attention due to a foul odor.

Chilling Discovery

Upon further investigation, the worker noticed a blue grocery bag that seemed to be the source of the foul smell. To his shock and horror, he discovered the lifeless body of what seemed to be a newborn. The worker, acted immediately and responsibly, contacting the police. The 911 call made by him was released the following day. In the call, the dispatcher is heard instructing the worker to leave the scene untouched for the authorities.

Community in Shock

The news sent shockwaves through the area with residents expressing their dismay and horror at the incident. Some residents highlighted the existence of Florida’s Safe Haven law, a provision that allows parents to surrender newborns anonymously at fire stations or hospitals. This law aims to prevent such tragic events and ensure the safety of newborns.

Investigation Underway

As of now, the police have requested anyone with surveillance footage, including from doorbell cameras or Tesla vehicles, to come forward and aid the investigation. An autopsy is pending to determine the cause of death. Meanwhile, homicide detectives are relentlessly working on this case, striving to bring justice to this innocent life lost so tragically.