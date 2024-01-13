Hollie Guard App: A Powerful Ally in the Fight Against Domestic Violence

In the throes of a brutal tragedy that saw the senseless murder of 20-year-old hairdresser Hollie Gazzard at the hands of her ex-boyfriend Asher Maslin in 2014, a beacon of hope emerged — the Hollie Guard safety app. Conceived by the Hollie Gazzard Trust, an organization established by Hollie’s family to combat domestic violence and knife crime, the app has become a formidable tool in the fight against these pervasive societal issues.

Hollie Guard: A Lifeline in the Palm of Your Hand

With over half a million downloads, the Hollie Guard app has proved to be more than just a mobile application — it’s a lifeline. Equipped with features that automatically record video and audio during violent incidents, and alert police with the user’s location, it offers a sense of safety to those at risk. It even has a ‘man down’ signal, which triggers if no movement is detected after a certain period.

Praised and Recommended

The app’s effectiveness isn’t simply anecdotal. It has been recommended by nine police forces and the Domestic Abuse Commissioner. It has seen use in 60 court cases, providing crucial evidence. Moreover, it sent out a staggering 31,766 alerts in 2023 alone, underlining its critical role in safeguarding users.

Healing and Pride: The Gazzard Family’s Journey

For Hollie’s father, Nick Gazzard, the app and the Trust have been more than just initiatives — they’ve been a source of healing and pride. Alongside the app, the family has been proactive in campaigning against domestic violence, providing training on healthy relationships and the importance of being an active bystander. Their journey is a testament to resilience, a shining example of transforming grief into a force for good. As the app continues to save lives, they know they are making a difference in Hollie’s memory.

The story of the Hollie Guard app and the Gazzard family’s advocacy work is a stark reminder of the ongoing efforts to improve responses to domestic violence and encourage community intervention. It’s a testament to the power of technology in the battle against violence and a tribute to the enduring spirit of a family committed to preventing others from experiencing their tragedy.