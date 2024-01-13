en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Hollie Guard App: A Powerful Ally in the Fight Against Domestic Violence

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:17 pm EST
Hollie Guard App: A Powerful Ally in the Fight Against Domestic Violence

In the throes of a brutal tragedy that saw the senseless murder of 20-year-old hairdresser Hollie Gazzard at the hands of her ex-boyfriend Asher Maslin in 2014, a beacon of hope emerged — the Hollie Guard safety app. Conceived by the Hollie Gazzard Trust, an organization established by Hollie’s family to combat domestic violence and knife crime, the app has become a formidable tool in the fight against these pervasive societal issues.

Hollie Guard: A Lifeline in the Palm of Your Hand

With over half a million downloads, the Hollie Guard app has proved to be more than just a mobile application — it’s a lifeline. Equipped with features that automatically record video and audio during violent incidents, and alert police with the user’s location, it offers a sense of safety to those at risk. It even has a ‘man down’ signal, which triggers if no movement is detected after a certain period.

Praised and Recommended

The app’s effectiveness isn’t simply anecdotal. It has been recommended by nine police forces and the Domestic Abuse Commissioner. It has seen use in 60 court cases, providing crucial evidence. Moreover, it sent out a staggering 31,766 alerts in 2023 alone, underlining its critical role in safeguarding users.

Healing and Pride: The Gazzard Family’s Journey

For Hollie’s father, Nick Gazzard, the app and the Trust have been more than just initiatives — they’ve been a source of healing and pride. Alongside the app, the family has been proactive in campaigning against domestic violence, providing training on healthy relationships and the importance of being an active bystander. Their journey is a testament to resilience, a shining example of transforming grief into a force for good. As the app continues to save lives, they know they are making a difference in Hollie’s memory.

The story of the Hollie Guard app and the Gazzard family’s advocacy work is a stark reminder of the ongoing efforts to improve responses to domestic violence and encourage community intervention. It’s a testament to the power of technology in the battle against violence and a tribute to the enduring spirit of a family committed to preventing others from experiencing their tragedy.

0
Crime Safety
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
1 min ago
Rising Lawlessness in Brooklyn Following Arrival of Migrants
The tranquility of communities surrounding Floyd Bennett Field in Brooklyn has been disrupted by a surge in lawlessness following the arrival of 2,000 migrants. A historic airfield site, now federal parkland, has been transformed into a hotbed of frequent brawls, potential street prostitution, scams, and rampant marijuana use, despite smoking being explicitly prohibited in the
Rising Lawlessness in Brooklyn Following Arrival of Migrants
Man Arrested for Attempted Robbery of Jeepney Driver in Manila
15 mins ago
Man Arrested for Attempted Robbery of Jeepney Driver in Manila
Bikie Gang Presence South of Perth Raises Police Alert
24 mins ago
Bikie Gang Presence South of Perth Raises Police Alert
Nightly Youth Riots Cause Alarm in Paombong, Bulacan
8 mins ago
Nightly Youth Riots Cause Alarm in Paombong, Bulacan
Edison High School Lockdown: Weapons Incident Sparks Concern
13 mins ago
Edison High School Lockdown: Weapons Incident Sparks Concern
Trump Expresses Gratitude to Former Mobster Sammy 'the Bull' Gravano
14 mins ago
Trump Expresses Gratitude to Former Mobster Sammy 'the Bull' Gravano
Latest Headlines
World News
Rishi Sunak Authorizes Yemen Airstrikes Amid Ukraine Visit and Domestic Policy Challenges
7 mins
Rishi Sunak Authorizes Yemen Airstrikes Amid Ukraine Visit and Domestic Policy Challenges
Post Office Scandal: Former Postmistress Yvonne Tracey to Challenge Sir Ed Davey in Election
8 mins
Post Office Scandal: Former Postmistress Yvonne Tracey to Challenge Sir Ed Davey in Election
Indian Doubles Pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty Reach Malaysia Open Super 1000 Semi-finals
9 mins
Indian Doubles Pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty Reach Malaysia Open Super 1000 Semi-finals
Unexpected Activities for Weight Loss: Beyond Diet and Exercise
10 mins
Unexpected Activities for Weight Loss: Beyond Diet and Exercise
Callum O'Hare Masterclass Drives Coventry to Victory Over Leicester
11 mins
Callum O'Hare Masterclass Drives Coventry to Victory Over Leicester
Greater Kashmir's Initiative: A Beacon of Hope for Kashmir's Elderly
11 mins
Greater Kashmir's Initiative: A Beacon of Hope for Kashmir's Elderly
Reading vs Port Vale Match Abandoned Amid Fan Protest Against Club Owner
11 mins
Reading vs Port Vale Match Abandoned Amid Fan Protest Against Club Owner
Manchester City's Goalkeeper Ederson Sustains Serious Injury Early in Game Against Newcastle United
11 mins
Manchester City's Goalkeeper Ederson Sustains Serious Injury Early in Game Against Newcastle United
Dean Gaffney's Close Encounter: Struck by Footballer's Car, Saved by Medical Exam
12 mins
Dean Gaffney's Close Encounter: Struck by Footballer's Car, Saved by Medical Exam
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
3 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
3 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
3 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
4 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
5 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
6 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
8 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app