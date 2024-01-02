Holiday Weekend Marred by Multiple Shootings in Lafayette

Over the recent holiday weekend, the city of Lafayette, Louisiana, was shaken by a series of three separate shootings, two of which ended in fatalities. This violent string of incidents underscores an alarming trend of rising crime rates in the city, echoing a similar pattern seen on a national scale.

A Deadly New Year’s Eve

The first of these tragic incidents unfolded on New Year’s Eve, in a downtown parking lot. A dispute escalated into violence, resulting in the death of 18-year-old Justin Broussard from Arnaudville. Surprisingly, Russell Henry, also from Arnaudville, who was directly involved in the altercation, did not fire the fatal shot. It was instead a 17-year-old who triggered the deadly bullet and is now held in police custody.

The New Year Begins with Gunfire

As Lafayette ushered in the New Year, it was marred by yet another fatal shooting. In the early hours of New Year’s Day, 35-year-old Brian Amune was discovered lifeless on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, his body bearing the grim evidence of gunshot wounds. The identity of his assailant remains unknown as the investigation continues.

Third Shooting Incident

The afternoon of the same day witnessed the third shooting incident. A man, whose identity has not yet been disclosed, was found on Ancelet Street, riddled with gunshot injuries. Unlike the previous incidents, he survived and is currently in stable condition at a local hospital. This case, like the second shooting, is still under active investigation.

As the Lafayette Police Department grapples with these violent incidents, they are seeking public assistance to shed more light on the second and third shootings. In a bid to gather crucial information, they have launched an appeal for tips and informants can submit their information through various channels including the Lafayette Police Department app, Lafayette Crime Stoppers, and a dedicated phone line, assuring complete anonymity for all contributors.