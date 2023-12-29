en English
Crime

Holiday Season Sees Surge in Domestic Violence: A Call to Action

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 3:39 am EST
As the Christmas season unfolds, a pressing concern rears its head – the surge in domestic violence. With an unsettling 8% increase in domestic abuse cases this year compared to 2022, the call to action for victims to report abuse becomes louder and more significant. This call echoes particularly strongly during the holiday period, a time that can amplify feelings of isolation for victims.

A Holiday Season Shadowed by Fear

Victims of domestic abuse face unique challenges during the festive season. Reduced opportunities to seek help and find safe havens can heighten the sense of fear and isolation. Detective Superintendent Sinad Greene underscores the urgency of this issue, illuminating the stark reality faced by those trapped in abusive situations.

Post-separation periods, Greene notes, can be particularly trying and often witness an escalation in abusive behavior. This further underscores the importance of victims seeking support during this critical time.

A Beacon of Hope

Victims are urged to confide in a trusted individual and reach out for support. Organizations such as Women’s Aid and Men’s Aid Ireland offer a lifeline to those grappling with domestic abuse. Their 24-hour freephone helpline and confidential assistance services provide victims with a safe avenue to seek help and escape their abusive situations.

A Call for Vigilance

The rise in domestic violence is not isolated to the holiday season. The House of Ruth in Dothan, Alabama, currently shelters 14 children and 15 women seeking refuge from domestic violence. The executive director emphasizes the role of teachers and administrators in spotting signs of abuse, reinforcing the message that abuse is not normal under any circumstances.

The National Council for Crime Prevention reports a 7% increase in police reports related to violence against women this year compared to the previous year. This is a stark indicator that more women are finding the courage to come forward.

Crime Ireland Society
BNN Correspondents

BNN Correspondents

