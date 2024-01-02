Holiday Horror: Scammers Prey on Grieving Families in Bradenton

In the quiet city of Bradenton, Florida, a dark shadow has been cast over the holiday season. A sophisticated scam is targeting families in mourning, an act of exploitation that has sent shockwaves through the community. The scammers, impersonating funeral home representatives, are preying on the vulnerable, extorting money under the guise of necessary cremation services.

A Disturbing Pattern Emerges

Gene Brown, the proprietor of Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, has reported that at least three families were blindsided by a scammer using the name ‘Greg Brown.’ The fraudster, posing as a member of the funeral home, demanded an additional $1,500 to proceed with the cremation services. In one particularly distressing instance, a grieving widow, mourning the loss of her husband, handed over her credit card information before realizing the call’s nefarious nature.

Community Alert and Response

In response to the emerging threat, Brown swiftly alerted local funeral homes and the authorities, advising them to maintain a heightened level of vigilance. Capt. Brian Thiers of the Bradenton Police Department issued a stern warning against transferring money over phone calls and encouraged anyone who receives such calls to immediately contact both the police and the funeral home to report the incident.

United Against Scammers

As the city rallies to protect its citizens, Bradenton Police and CrimeStoppers are diligently working to track down the culprits. They are urging victims and potential victims to report any suspicious incidents to aid in the investigation and prevent further scams. Victims can reach out to the Bradenton Police, CrimeStoppers, or file a complaint with the Florida Attorney General’s Office. This united front against the scammers sends a strong message: Bradenton will not stand for the exploitation of its grieving citizens.