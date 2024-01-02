en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Holiday Horror: Scammers Prey on Grieving Families in Bradenton

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:31 pm EST
Holiday Horror: Scammers Prey on Grieving Families in Bradenton

In the quiet city of Bradenton, Florida, a dark shadow has been cast over the holiday season. A sophisticated scam is targeting families in mourning, an act of exploitation that has sent shockwaves through the community. The scammers, impersonating funeral home representatives, are preying on the vulnerable, extorting money under the guise of necessary cremation services.

A Disturbing Pattern Emerges

Gene Brown, the proprietor of Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, has reported that at least three families were blindsided by a scammer using the name ‘Greg Brown.’ The fraudster, posing as a member of the funeral home, demanded an additional $1,500 to proceed with the cremation services. In one particularly distressing instance, a grieving widow, mourning the loss of her husband, handed over her credit card information before realizing the call’s nefarious nature.

Community Alert and Response

In response to the emerging threat, Brown swiftly alerted local funeral homes and the authorities, advising them to maintain a heightened level of vigilance. Capt. Brian Thiers of the Bradenton Police Department issued a stern warning against transferring money over phone calls and encouraged anyone who receives such calls to immediately contact both the police and the funeral home to report the incident.

United Against Scammers

As the city rallies to protect its citizens, Bradenton Police and CrimeStoppers are diligently working to track down the culprits. They are urging victims and potential victims to report any suspicious incidents to aid in the investigation and prevent further scams. Victims can reach out to the Bradenton Police, CrimeStoppers, or file a complaint with the Florida Attorney General’s Office. This united front against the scammers sends a strong message: Bradenton will not stand for the exploitation of its grieving citizens.

0
Crime United States
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Fourth Suspect Charged in 2021 Tuscaloosa Murder Case

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Shooting in Mobile, Alabama Reignites Crime Concerns

By BNN Correspondents

Charges Laid in Madison Convenience Store Robbery, Third Suspect Under Investigation

By Geeta Pillai

Mobile Police Department Suspends 'Perp Walks': A Shift in Criminal Justice Practice?

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Teenager Injured by Celebratory Gunfire on New Year's Day in West Palm ...
@Accidents · 1 min
Teenager Injured by Celebratory Gunfire on New Year's Day in West Palm ...
heart comment 0
Niagara Falls Father and Son Convicted in 2018 Drug Dealer Murder

By Wojciech Zylm

Niagara Falls Father and Son Convicted in 2018 Drug Dealer Murder
Series of Arrests over Long Weekend in Morgan City, Franklin, and Patterson

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Series of Arrests over Long Weekend in Morgan City, Franklin, and Patterson
Collaborative Operation Leads to Murder Suspect’s Arrest in Lexington

By BNN Correspondents

Collaborative Operation Leads to Murder Suspect's Arrest in Lexington
Lexington Police Assist U.S. Marshals in Apprehending Murder Suspect

By Quadri Adejumo

Lexington Police Assist U.S. Marshals in Apprehending Murder Suspect
Latest Headlines
World News
Chic-Fil-A Rebel Roundball Classic: A Showcase of High School Basketball Prowess
58 seconds
Chic-Fil-A Rebel Roundball Classic: A Showcase of High School Basketball Prowess
Cleveland Browns Announce Roster Moves Amid Successful Season
1 min
Cleveland Browns Announce Roster Moves Amid Successful Season
Rachael Attard Shakes Up Fitness Norms with 'Booty Boost' Program
1 min
Rachael Attard Shakes Up Fitness Norms with 'Booty Boost' Program
Zimbabwe's Year of Turmoil: A Recap of 2023
1 min
Zimbabwe's Year of Turmoil: A Recap of 2023
Teaneck High School Triumphs Over Demarest in Big North National Division Basketball Game
1 min
Teaneck High School Triumphs Over Demarest in Big North National Division Basketball Game
Ashleigh Barty's Brisbane Visit: A Nostalgic Journey and a Flicker of Hope
1 min
Ashleigh Barty's Brisbane Visit: A Nostalgic Journey and a Flicker of Hope
MacIntyre Park's AJ Cherry Shines in Middle School Georgia Elite Classic
1 min
MacIntyre Park's AJ Cherry Shines in Middle School Georgia Elite Classic
Denver Reopens Rental Assistance Program Amid Rising Evictions
2 mins
Denver Reopens Rental Assistance Program Amid Rising Evictions
Jaren Mangham Returns to Michigan State Football for 2024 Season
2 mins
Jaren Mangham Returns to Michigan State Football for 2024 Season
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
47 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app