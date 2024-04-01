Holiday Horror: Armed Robbers Torch Luxury Bus on Ijebu Ode-Benin Expressway, Stranding Passengers

Amidst the Easter holiday rush, a luxury bus en route to the Southeast was ambushed and set on fire by armed robbers at Oke Ado Junction, Ijebu Imushin along the Ijebu Ode-Benin Expressway, leaving passengers stranded and deprived of their belongings. The distressing event, confirmed by Ogun State Police spokesperson SP Omolola Odutola, underscores a night of terror for the travelers onboard Ifesinachi Transport Limited's 59-seater bus.

Advertisment

Harrowing Ordeal on the Highway

The incident, occurring in the early hours, saw the passengers of Ifesinachi Motors facing the wrath of armed men wielding cutlasses but no firearms, according to official reports. Victims recounted their terrifying experience, detailing how they were robbed, some stripped half-naked, and then locked inside the bus before it was set ablaze. Miraculously, all passengers managed to escape, though left with nothing but their lives, with some sustaining serious injuries. The aftermath was recorded in a chilling video uploaded on social media by Chude Nnamdi, vividly illustrating the passengers' dire situation.

Response and Reactions

Advertisment

The Ogun State Police Command, through SP Odutola, confirmed the attack, highlighting the absence of firearms but the severe impact of the hoodlums' actions. The community and netizens expressed shock and sympathy for the victims, emphasizing the need for enhanced security measures on highways, especially during festive periods known for increased travel. This incident has reignited conversations around the safety of road travel in Nigeria and the urgent necessity for government and security agencies to step up patrols and surveillance.

Looking Ahead: Safety on Nigerian Highways

The Easter holiday tragedy not only disrupted the plans and lives of numerous individuals but also shed light on the broader issue of highway security in Nigeria. As families grieve their losses and survivors recount their ordeal, the focus turns to preventive measures and the assurance of safe travel for all citizens. While the police investigation continues, the hope remains that this incident will catalyze significant improvements in road travel safety, ensuring such a devastating event does not recur.