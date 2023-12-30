en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Holiday Heartbreak: Duo Charged for Stealing Christmas Presents

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:11 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 3:50 am EST
Holiday Heartbreak: Duo Charged for Stealing Christmas Presents

In a stark contrast to the spirit of generosity and celebration that the holiday season often brings, a 48-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman stand accused of swiping the joy from several families. The pair has been charged in relation to the theft of Christmas presents from multiple homes in the United States and Australia. This incident has not only left a financial hole in the affected families’ pockets but has also caused significant emotional distress due to the sentimental value often attached to these festive gifts.

Caught in the Act

A Texas woman was captured on security camera footage entering a family’s home on Christmas Eve and leaving with a backpack and trash can filled with children’s presents. The mother returned home to find trash inside the front door and realized that the PlayStation and majority of the Christmas gifts were missing. The family estimated the stolen property to be worth over $15,000. Pasadena police are investigating the incident, hoping to solve the case swiftly.

(Read Also: Duo Arrested and Charged for Stealing Christmas Presents: An Alarm for Holiday Security)

High-Value Gadgets and Sentimental Items Stolen

Further incidents were reported in Siler City, Breesport, N.Y., and Australia, leading to the arrest of the pair. The stolen items included high-value gadgets such as Nintendo Switches, an iPad, AirPods, and an Apple Watch, along with items of high sentimental value. The combined value of these stolen goods exceeds $15,000. The 48-year-old man now faces 12 charges, including break and enter offenses and possession of prohibited drugs, while the woman has been slapped with seven charges of obtaining property by deception.

(Read Also: 2023: Extreme Weather Events Highlight Global Climate Concerns)

Legal Consequences and Ongoing Investigation

The incident has drawn significant attention due to the emotional and financial impact on the affected families. It has spurred action in the form of legislation, with State Senator April Weaver introducing a bill to make theft of packages fall under Alabama’s Theft of Property Law. The investigation surrounding the thefts continues, casting a long shadow on the festive season and highlighting the darker side of human nature.

Read More

0
Crime
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Couple Leads Police on High-Speed Chase with Child in Car, Faces Serious Charges

By Geeta Pillai

Duo Arrested and Charged for Stealing Christmas Presents: An Alarm for Holiday Security

By Shivani Chauhan

Nationwide Criminal Cases: A String of Sexual Assault, Violence, and Exploitation

By BNN Correspondents

Tragic End for Missing Pregnant Teen and Boyfriend: A Capital Murder Investigation Underway in Texas

By Ebenezer Mensah

Sydney Christmas Day Heist: Duo Charged Over Theft of Gifts ...
@Australia · 4 mins
Sydney Christmas Day Heist: Duo Charged Over Theft of Gifts ...
heart comment 0
Deans Lane in Heightened Alert Following Homicide Incident

By Olalekan Adigun

Deans Lane in Heightened Alert Following Homicide Incident
Witness Safety a Concern in Tupac Shakur Murder Trial: Prosecutors

By Hadeel Hashem

Witness Safety a Concern in Tupac Shakur Murder Trial: Prosecutors
Jarryd Hayne: A Fallen Star’s Struggle with Legal Battles and Prison Life

By Geeta Pillai

Jarryd Hayne: A Fallen Star's Struggle with Legal Battles and Prison Life
Homicide Rates Plunge in 2023: A Look at the Factors and Public Perception

By BNN Correspondents

Homicide Rates Plunge in 2023: A Look at the Factors and Public Perception
Latest Headlines
World News
Ohio Governor DeWine Vetoes Bill Banning Gender-Affirming Care for Minors
11 seconds
Ohio Governor DeWine Vetoes Bill Banning Gender-Affirming Care for Minors
Buenos Aires Erupts in Protest Against President Milei's Economic Decree
13 seconds
Buenos Aires Erupts in Protest Against President Milei's Economic Decree
Live Worm Found in In-Flight Meal on IndiGo: A Crisis of Food Safety Standards?
2 mins
Live Worm Found in In-Flight Meal on IndiGo: A Crisis of Food Safety Standards?
Senegalese Government Bans Nomination Event for Jailed Opposition Leader
2 mins
Senegalese Government Bans Nomination Event for Jailed Opposition Leader
Zambia's Ruling Party Accuses Opposition Leader of Sowing Discord
3 mins
Zambia's Ruling Party Accuses Opposition Leader of Sowing Discord
British Columbia Court Blocks Law Restricting Public Drug Use
4 mins
British Columbia Court Blocks Law Restricting Public Drug Use
Zambia's UPND Government Accused of Corruption and Neglect
9 mins
Zambia's UPND Government Accused of Corruption and Neglect
Jasmine Paolini Overcomes Painful Calf Cramp to Win Match in the United Cup
9 mins
Jasmine Paolini Overcomes Painful Calf Cramp to Win Match in the United Cup
Blue Jackets Clinch Overtime Victory against Maple Leafs in NHL Thriller
9 mins
Blue Jackets Clinch Overtime Victory against Maple Leafs in NHL Thriller
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
47 mins
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
3 hours
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
3 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
4 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
5 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
6 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
6 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
6 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
6 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app