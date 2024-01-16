Holden Man Faces 68 Charges in Rhode Island: Firearms and Domestic Violence

Yaran Drawbridge, a 42-year-old man from Holden, has been charged with a staggering 68 counts of firearms and domestic violence-related offenses in Rhode Island. Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha disclosed that among the charges, Drawbridge is facing are 62 counts of possession of a large capacity magazine, three counts of possession of a sawed-off rifle, and several domestic abuse charges.

Disturbing Domestic Incident

The charges against Drawbridge originate from a distressing incident that occurred on May 4, 2023. The Johnston police were alerted to a domestic disturbance at a residence on Juniper Lane. The victim, identified as Drawbridge's girlfriend, reported that she had been physically assaulted and had managed to escape through a bathroom window. She expressed fears that Drawbridge was most likely still inside the house and armed with multiple firearms.

In response to the victim's account, police initiated a search of the residence where they unearthed large capacity magazines and gun paraphernalia in the basement. The severity of the discovery led to police acquiring a search warrant for Drawbridge's second residence in Holden. This search turned up three altered rifles and an alarming 62 large-capacity magazines in various calibers.