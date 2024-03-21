HK Police Nab 3 More in HK$6.1M Luxury Watch Heist, Total Arrests Hit 9

Hong Kong police have made significant headway in a high-profile case involving a daring smash-and-grab heist at a Causeway Bay luxury watch store, with three additional arrests bringing the total to nine. The operation saw the theft of 25 luxury watches valued at HK$6.1 million (US$780,000) on February 28, shaking the city's sense of security in its upscale shopping districts.

Swift Action Leads to Arrests

On Wednesday, authorities detained a 19-year-old woman alongside two men, ages 24 and 27, in various districts across Hong Kong. The trio, found in possession of 13 of the stolen watches during a raid in a Kowloon City apartment, are suspected of handling stolen goods, a crime punishable by up to 14 years in prison. The joint operation by the police showcased the effective use of surveillance footage, leading to the rapid identification and capture of the suspects.

Link to Previous High-Value Heist

Among the seized items was a watch from Swiss luxury brand Patek Philippe, potentially connecting this case to another robbery in Tsim Sha Tsui last December, where 27 watches worth HK$39 million were stolen. This revelation suggests a possible pattern or connection between the two incidents, highlighting the challenges faced by luxury retailers in safeguarding their goods against sophisticated criminal networks.

Ongoing Investigation and Broader Implications

With nine individuals now in custody, including those believed to have played various roles in the heist, the police's investigation continues to unfold, aiming to recover the remaining stolen property and fully dismantle the criminal ring responsible. This case not only underscores the relentless pursuit of justice by Hong Kong's law enforcement but also signals the ongoing battle against high-stakes robberies targeting the luxury retail sector.

As the story develops, it serves as a stark reminder of the audacity of criminal enterprises and the importance of advanced security measures in protecting valuable assets. The outcome of this case could potentially shape future strategies in combating similar crimes, emphasizing the need for collaboration between law enforcement and private entities to safeguard against such sophisticated threats.