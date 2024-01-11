Hit-and-Run Victim Fights for Recovery as Police Hunt for Suspect

On a chilling evening of December 2, Cynthia Geving, a resilient woman from Parker, Colorado, was brutally struck down in a hit-and-run incident while biking her way back home from her job at the Parker Safeway. The unsuspecting Geving was crossing Parker Road when a vehicle, swerving left onto the road, slammed into her with such force that left her with a fractured leg, shattered shoulder, a broken neck, and a brain bleed.

Driver Flees the Scene

In an act of heartless disregard, the driver fled the scene, leaving Geving writhing in pain and shock. However, as fate would have it, the suspect and his vehicle were captured in the grainy footage of a security camera at a nearby Circle K gas station just moments before the incident. This provided the police with a crucial lead – the vehicle is described as a late model, possibly of dark blue or black hue, four-door sedan with a distinct missing passenger side rear hubcap.

Life Altering Consequences

As a direct consequence of the accident, Geving now faces the daunting challenge of learning to walk again, her life confined to the limitations of a wheelchair. With her ability to work compromised, she is grappling with the mounting financial burden of rent and skyrocketing medical costs. In an attempt to alleviate her financial distress, Geving has resorted to starting an online fundraiser.

Relentless Pursuit for Justice

Amidst her struggle to recover, return to work, save her house, and survive, Geving's primary concerns remain unbroken. Meanwhile, the Parker Police Department is unyielding in their pursuit for information that could lead to the arrest of the hit-and-run driver. The resilience of Geving and the relentless pursuit of justice by the Parker Police Department remind us all of the human will to fight, to survive and to stand up against wrong.