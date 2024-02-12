Hit-and-Run Trial: Rolando Rodriguez Faces Charges for Life-Altering Injuries of Highway Worker

In a courtroom filled with anticipation, the trial of 50-year-old Rolando Rodriguez commenced this Monday in Westlake. Accused of a hit-and-run on I-90 last June, Rodriguez allegedly left Richard Szymkowski, a highway worker, with life-altering injuries.

The Unforgettable Incident

The incident transpired on June 20, 2023, when Rodriguez, an Avon Lake resident, reportedly drove his SUV into a work zone on I-90. Unyielding, his vehicle collided with Szymkowski, inflicting severe injuries including a skull fracture and numerous broken bones. The victim's journey to recovery has since been marred by multiple surgeries.

The Trial Unfolds

As the trial began, Rodriguez pleaded not guilty to three counts of aggravated vehicular assault, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and failing to stop after an accident. Despite the driver's claim of having no recollection of the event, evidence found in his vehicle pointed to the contrary.

The prosecution presented damning evidence, including the presence of alcohol and empty cans in Rodriguez's car. However, since no alcohol test was conducted due to the lapse of time, the defendant's blood alcohol concentration remains undetermined.

An Unblemished Past

Rodriguez's defense team highlighted his clean criminal record, insisting that this incident was an anomaly. The defendant's family and friends rallied behind him, expressing shock and disbelief over the charges.

As the trial progresses, the court will delve deeper into the circumstances surrounding the hit-and-run, seeking to uncover the truth behind Rodriguez's claims of memory loss and alleged intoxication.

The case of Rolando Rodriguez serves as a stark reminder of the devastating consequences of negligence on our roads. As we await the verdict, it is crucial to remember the resilience of Richard Szymkowski, whose life has been forever changed by this tragic event.

Note: Alcohol impairment while driving is a serious issue that endangers lives. Always prioritize safety and responsibility when behind the wheel.