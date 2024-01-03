Hit-and-Run Tragedy in Los Angeles: A Plea for Justice and a City’s Struggle

On December 17, a walk in Mid-City, Los Angeles turned tragic for 40-year-old Zedeb Simonet. Struck in a hit-and-run accident at the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Crenshaw Boulevard, Simonet’s life was abruptly ended. As the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) continue their search, the driver responsible for the collision remains elusive.

A Family’s Grief and Plea for Justice

In the aftermath, Simonet’s family gathered to honor her memory with a vigil. Their grief was palpable, their sorrow profound. But alongside their mourning was a plea—an appeal to the public for information leading to the capture of the driver. A GoFundMe account was also set up to cover the funeral expenses, a poignant reminder of the tragic event.

At the vigil, Simonet’s brother, Mahershal Simonet, expressed his grief over the loss of his only sister. But his words carried more than just sorrow. They bore a message to the driver, a call for responsibility. ‘God is watching,’ he emphasized, urging the perpetrator to come forward.

The Search Continues

Meanwhile, the LAPD continues its quest to apprehend the culprit. The department has yet to release any significant leads, but the investigation remains ongoing. As the search intensifies, the Simonet family and the community at large await justice for Zedeb.

A City’s Struggle with Hit-and-Run Incidents

This incident is far from isolated in Los Angeles. The city has seen a troubling increase in hit-and-run accidents, leading to a surge in fatalities. The LAPD Deputy Chief has expressed concern over the rising number of traffic collision fatalities, further highlighting the urgent need for road safety measures.

As 2024 unfolds, the city of Los Angeles, the Simonet family, and those impacted by similar tragedies hope for a safer year on the roads—a year where justice is served, and lives are not abruptly ended by reckless driving.