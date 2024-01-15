Hit-and-Run, Stabbing Incidents Cause Havoc in Israel

Eight individuals were injured in a hit-and-run incident, according to initial reports from the Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel’s emergency medical response service. The incident was followed by a stabbing attack on a 66-year-old man on a nearby street. Israeli security forces are currently on the hunt for the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run as the conditions of the casualties vary.

The Hit-and-Run Incident

The vehicle ploughed into multiple pedestrians and fled the scene. The victims’ conditions range from minor to severe, highlighting the indiscriminate nature of the incident. The MDA was on the scene promptly, providing initial medical care and transporting the wounded to the nearest medical facilities.

Simultaneous Stabbing Incident

As authorities were responding to the hit-and-run, a 66-year-old man was stabbed on a nearby street. The victim received immediate on-site treatment before being transported to Meir Medical Center. His condition is reported to be fair, with moderate stab wounds, and he is under observation.

Search for the Culprit

Israeli security forces have launched a massive manhunt for the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run. The search is being conducted in tandem with the investigation into the stabbing attack, with police trying to ascertain if the two incidents are related. The authorities urge anyone with information about the hit-and-run vehicle or the stabbing incident to come forward.