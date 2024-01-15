en English
Crime

Hit-and-Run, Stabbing Incidents Cause Havoc in Israel

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:09 am EST
Hit-and-Run, Stabbing Incidents Cause Havoc in Israel

Eight individuals were injured in a hit-and-run incident, according to initial reports from the Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel’s emergency medical response service. The incident was followed by a stabbing attack on a 66-year-old man on a nearby street. Israeli security forces are currently on the hunt for the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run as the conditions of the casualties vary.

The Hit-and-Run Incident

The vehicle ploughed into multiple pedestrians and fled the scene. The victims’ conditions range from minor to severe, highlighting the indiscriminate nature of the incident. The MDA was on the scene promptly, providing initial medical care and transporting the wounded to the nearest medical facilities.

Simultaneous Stabbing Incident

As authorities were responding to the hit-and-run, a 66-year-old man was stabbed on a nearby street. The victim received immediate on-site treatment before being transported to Meir Medical Center. His condition is reported to be fair, with moderate stab wounds, and he is under observation.

Search for the Culprit

Israeli security forces have launched a massive manhunt for the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run. The search is being conducted in tandem with the investigation into the stabbing attack, with police trying to ascertain if the two incidents are related. The authorities urge anyone with information about the hit-and-run vehicle or the stabbing incident to come forward.

author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

