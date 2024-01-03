Hit-and-Run Incidents over Holiday Season in Mississippi and Tennessee

Just moments before the Christmas cheer, a 43-year-old man from Meridian, Mississippi, Larry Terrell Taylor, was involved in a hit-and-run incident. The accident, which occurred at the intersection of North Main and Liberty streets, began with Taylor running a stop sign, subsequently colliding with another vehicle. Despite the impact, Taylor chose to flee the scene, leaving behind a passenger in the struck vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries.

Swift Apprehension

Quick-thinking witnesses provided a description of Taylor’s vehicle and the direction he had taken, allowing the Atmore police to apprehend him near Sunset Drive. Signs of impairment were evident in Taylor, who failed sobriety tests he had consented to, leading to his arrest. He was charged with five offenses, including a Class C felony for leaving the scene of an accident with injury. Additional charges include driving under the influence, running a stop sign, driving with a suspended license, and violating the open container law.

Released on Bond

Following his arrest, Taylor was accommodated at the Escambia County Detention Center (ECDC). On December 29, he was released on bond. But Taylor’s incident was not the only felony arrest reported during the period of December 21-29. Joshua Roeder, 37, from McDavid, Florida, was detained for felony drug possession after being found with methamphetamine and a related glass pipe. Another Atmore resident, Scottie Bernard Hayward McNeal, 26, was apprehended on an outstanding warrant for first-degree theft of property, a Class B felony.

Hit-and-Run on New Year’s Day

In a similar but separate incident, Parker Wesley Nannie, a 20-year-old man from Germantown, Tennessee, was charged with Duties of Driver Involved in Accident Resulting in Personal Injury or Death after a hit-and-run accident in Oxford, Mississippi on New Year’s Day. The victim, airlifted to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis, is currently in serious but stable condition. Nannie was arrested and issued a $10,000 bond.