Hit-and-Run in Miami Leaves Cyclist Critically Injured: Police Seek Public Assistance

In the bustling neighborhood of Little Havana, Miami, a shocking hit-and-run has left 47-year-old cyclist, Zoinel Pavon Lopez, grappling with life in the hospital. The incident took place on December 17 at approximately 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of 27th Avenue and West Flagler Street, a place throbbing with life and activity.

A Ruthless Encounter

Lopez was in the process of crossing the street on his cycle when a dark-colored SUV brutally hit him. Instead of stopping to render aid, the vehicle sped off, leaving the injured man in a dire condition on the street. The aftermath of the incident was a chilling reminder of the driver’s ruthless indifference towards human life.

Public Appeal for Assistance

In the wake of this alarming incident, Miami Police have launched a vigorous search for the driver. They have released surveillance footage of the SUV, captured at a gas station, with the hope that it would lead to the identification and location of the driver. The vehicle, according to the footage, appears to have sustained damage on the front driver’s side, a telling clue for anyone who might spot the SUV.

Victim’s Critical Condition

Lopez was promptly transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center following the incident. He remains in critical condition, fighting for his life, while the perpetrator of this cold-hearted act remains at large. As the hunt for the driver continues, authorities are appealing to the public for assistance. They have provided a contact number and are urging anyone with information related to the case to step forward.