Hit-and-Run Horror: Police Hunt for Women Who Struck Restaurant Employee in Greece, NY

In a shocking turn of events, Greece police in Rochester, New York are hunting for two women who are suspected of hitting a restaurant employee with their car following a dispute over their bill. The incident, which occurred on Saturday, left the employee with injuries and the suspects on the run.

Advertisment

A Dispute Turns Ugly

The tranquil atmosphere of a local restaurant in Greece, NY, was shattered on a seemingly ordinary Saturday evening when two women, who had been dining at the establishment, got into a heated argument with the staff over their bill. As the disagreement escalated, the women refused to pay the amount owed and made the fateful decision to leave the scene in a dramatic and violent fashion.

Hit-and-Run Horror

Advertisment

As the two women exited the restaurant, one of the employees attempted to stop them from leaving without settling their account. In a chilling turn of events, the women allegedly used their car as a weapon, striking the employee and causing injuries before fleeing the scene. The act of violence has left the community in shock, with the Greece police now actively searching for the suspects.

A Call for Justice

As the investigation continues, the Greece police department is urging anyone with information regarding the incident or the suspects to come forward. With the employee still recovering from their injuries, the community waits in anticipation for justice to be served. The incident serves as a stark reminder that even the most mundane situations can quickly escalate into acts of violence, leaving lasting impacts on those involved.

Advertisment

The search for the two women is ongoing, and the Greece police department is leaving no stone unturned in their efforts to locate and apprehend the suspects. As the community rallies behind the injured employee, the hunt for the women responsible for this hit-and-run continues.

In a world where such incidents are becoming all too common, it is crucial that we stand together in the pursuit of justice and work towards creating safer spaces for all. In the case of the Greece restaurant hit-and-run, every piece of information could be the key to bringing those responsible to justice and ensuring that such a horrific act does not go unpunished.

If you have any information regarding the incident or the suspects, please contact the Greece police department by calling 911.