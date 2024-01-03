en English
Accidents

Hit-and-Run at Maharishi University: A Wake-Up Call for Campus Safety

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:22 pm EST
In a shocking incident at Maharishi University in Noida, a white SUV was caught on CCTV footage hitting two female students within the university campus. The hit-and-run, which occurred on December 30, unfolded under the jurisdiction of Noida Sector 39 police station area. The driver, who has still not been apprehended, sent the vehicle barreling into the students from behind before crashing into a boundary wall and fleeing the scene.

Victim Identified

One of the victims has been identified as Stuti Tripathi, a first-year B Com student. Following the incident, Tripathi returned to her hometown of Varanasi. Her uncle, Supreme Court lawyer Anupam Mishra, confirmed that the incident happened after a semester exam. Fellow students on the scene were quick to aid the injured girls following the collision.

Legal Actions

Despite a complaint being lodged by the family and the university, the police have yet to register an FIR. This lack of immediate action has raised questions among the university community and the victims’ families. They are currently reviewing the CCTV footage in an attempt to identify and capture the culprit.

Increasing Concerns

This incident has ignited fresh concerns about campus safety and has brought the issue of hit-and-runs into sharp focus. The new hit-and-run law has led to drivers across the country going on strike, but this event shows that there is still a long way to go in ensuring the safety of pedestrians, especially in educational institutions.

0
Accidents Crime India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

