History-Sheeter Tarzan Parsekar Accused of Assaulting Father-Son Duo in Calangute
In a disturbing event that unfolded in Calangute, notorious history-sheeter Tarzan Parsekar and his accomplice Sagar Patil stand accused of assaulting a man and his minor son.
The incident transpired on January 4 at approximately 6:30 pm when the father was retrieving his son from a football training camp in Nagoa-Arpora.
Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP), Jivba Dalvi, reports that the assault seems to have been driven by a grudge that Parsekar harbored against the complainant.
The source of the grudge is believed to be the complainant’s previous move of reaching out to a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) concerning an assault incident involving Parsekar in 2022.
