Historic Gault Middle School in Tacoma Set Ablaze: 15-year-old Charged

In an unfortunate event that shook the community of Tacoma, the historic Gault Middle School became the site of a massive fire. Allegedly caused by a 15-year-old boy, the fire broke out on the 3rd of January, engulfing the long-abandoned and vandalized school structure. The boy, accompanied by his girlfriend and a group of other minors, was reportedly present in the building at the time of the fire.

Alleged Arson Recorded and Shared

The boy’s girlfriend captured a video of him igniting the fire and adding flammable materials to it. Soon after, the group fled the scene through a window, leaving the school ablaze. The Tacoma Police Department managed to apprehend the boy, his girlfriend, and another 15-year-old at the girl’s home, while she was detained at Henderson High School.

Charges and Investigation

Pierce County prosecutors have charged the boy and his girlfriend with first-degree arson and second-degree burglary in connection with the fire. However, the third individual detained remains uncharged pending further investigation. The Tacoma Fire Department, which responded to the fire, confirmed that there were no injuries. Despite this, emergency notifications were sent to over 2,000 residents, urging them to avoid the area due to the smoke.

Significant Damage and Future of the Site

The fire caused substantial damage to the Gault Middle School, resulting in a collapsed roof and necessitating the demolition of part of the building’s facade. Tacoma Public Schools already holds a permit for the complete demolition of the property, hinting at the school’s unfortunate fate after the fire. The incident, while not causing physical harm, has certainly left deep emotional scars on the community that revered the historic school.