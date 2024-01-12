en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Historic Gault Middle School in Tacoma Set Ablaze: 15-year-old Charged

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:51 pm EST
Historic Gault Middle School in Tacoma Set Ablaze: 15-year-old Charged

In an unfortunate event that shook the community of Tacoma, the historic Gault Middle School became the site of a massive fire. Allegedly caused by a 15-year-old boy, the fire broke out on the 3rd of January, engulfing the long-abandoned and vandalized school structure. The boy, accompanied by his girlfriend and a group of other minors, was reportedly present in the building at the time of the fire.

Alleged Arson Recorded and Shared

The boy’s girlfriend captured a video of him igniting the fire and adding flammable materials to it. Soon after, the group fled the scene through a window, leaving the school ablaze. The Tacoma Police Department managed to apprehend the boy, his girlfriend, and another 15-year-old at the girl’s home, while she was detained at Henderson High School.

Charges and Investigation

Pierce County prosecutors have charged the boy and his girlfriend with first-degree arson and second-degree burglary in connection with the fire. However, the third individual detained remains uncharged pending further investigation. The Tacoma Fire Department, which responded to the fire, confirmed that there were no injuries. Despite this, emergency notifications were sent to over 2,000 residents, urging them to avoid the area due to the smoke.

Significant Damage and Future of the Site

The fire caused substantial damage to the Gault Middle School, resulting in a collapsed roof and necessitating the demolition of part of the building’s facade. Tacoma Public Schools already holds a permit for the complete demolition of the property, hinting at the school’s unfortunate fate after the fire. The incident, while not causing physical harm, has certainly left deep emotional scars on the community that revered the historic school.

0
Crime Education United States
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
3 mins ago
Barat Daya Police Apprehend Two Individuals Involved in Online Loan Scams
In an ongoing crackdown on financial fraud, the Barat Daya police have made significant progress, capturing two individuals suspected of playing pivotal roles in online loan scams. These suspects, a 51-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, have been roped into the investigations for their alleged roles as mule account holders in fraud syndicates, leading to
Barat Daya Police Apprehend Two Individuals Involved in Online Loan Scams
The Elusive Prosecution of Cult Leader Paul Mackenzie: Forensic Delays and Public Pressure
8 mins ago
The Elusive Prosecution of Cult Leader Paul Mackenzie: Forensic Delays and Public Pressure
Florida Man Jailed for Casting Deceased Father's Vote: A Blow to Election Integrity
8 mins ago
Florida Man Jailed for Casting Deceased Father's Vote: A Blow to Election Integrity
Decades-Old Murder Case Cracked: Parents Charged in Son's Death
5 mins ago
Decades-Old Murder Case Cracked: Parents Charged in Son's Death
Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to Landowner in Candle Factory Incident
5 mins ago
Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to Landowner in Candle Factory Incident
Six-Year-Old Boy Found Dead in Pool: Tragedy Strikes Lake Macquarie
6 mins ago
Six-Year-Old Boy Found Dead in Pool: Tragedy Strikes Lake Macquarie
Latest Headlines
World News
The Race to Succeed Saban: Norvell and DeBoer in Focus
2 mins
The Race to Succeed Saban: Norvell and DeBoer in Focus
Maria Sakkari Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles Amidst Career Highs
2 mins
Maria Sakkari Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles Amidst Career Highs
Brandon Saho Returns to WVU to Host 'The Mental Game,' Aiming to Uplift Mental Health Awareness
2 mins
Brandon Saho Returns to WVU to Host 'The Mental Game,' Aiming to Uplift Mental Health Awareness
Bill Belichick's Departure: A Lasting Legacy and a Tattoo Tribute
3 mins
Bill Belichick's Departure: A Lasting Legacy and a Tattoo Tribute
Expert Analysis Reveals Donald Trump's Rare Expression of Fear in Iowa
4 mins
Expert Analysis Reveals Donald Trump's Rare Expression of Fear in Iowa
Art Shamsky Honors Former Mets Teammate Bud Harrelson as a Fan Favorite
5 mins
Art Shamsky Honors Former Mets Teammate Bud Harrelson as a Fan Favorite
Study Reveals Significant Racial Disparities in Stroke Rates Among Black Americans
6 mins
Study Reveals Significant Racial Disparities in Stroke Rates Among Black Americans
George Santos Pleads for Redemption: Ex-Congressman Seeks Second Chance
6 mins
George Santos Pleads for Redemption: Ex-Congressman Seeks Second Chance
The Thriving Sports Betting Industry in the US: A Double-edged Sword?
9 mins
The Thriving Sports Betting Industry in the US: A Double-edged Sword?
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
10 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
11 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
11 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
13 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
14 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
15 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
16 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
16 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
17 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app