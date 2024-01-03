Historic Derzhprom Building in Ukraine Damaged in Russian Missile Attack

Ukraine’s cultural monument, the State Industry Building (Derzhprom), in Kharkiv came under a severe missile attack on January 2, causing extensive damage to this historic edifice. The attack on the city’s Shevchenkivskyi district, carried out by Russian forces, shattered both regular and stained-glass windows of Derzhprom, according to Mykola Chekhunov, the Director of the institution.

Derzhprom: A Heritage Under Siege

Despite the bombardment, the building’s walls remained intact, and the staff within were reported safe. However, the full extent of the damage is yet to be determined, with immediate reparative measures, such as covering broken windows with plywood, already in progress.

Noted architect Viktor Dvornikov expressed grave concern over the damage inflicted, particularly to the north-western part of the building. Dvornikov warned that temperature fluctuations could lead to significant interior damage, posing a potential threat to the many wooden structures encapsulated within this architectural marvel.

Derzhprom: A Symbol of Avant-Garde Architecture

Derzhprom stands as a prime example of avant-garde architecture and is a significant landmark of Kharkiv. Built between 1925 and 1928, this constructivist-style building is renowned as the first Soviet 12-storey skyscraper and the largest of its architectural style. Located on Svobody Square in central Kharkiv, the monument was added to UNESCO’s International List of Cultural Property under Enhanced Protection in September 2022, underscoring its global cultural significance.

The Fight for Ukraine Continues

Amidst the destruction, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy pledged to continue the struggle for liberation from Russian control. He cited plans for increased weapons production, including the manufacture of a million new attack drones and the anticipated delivery of American-made F-16 fighter jets within the coming year. Despite the devastation wrought by attacks such as the one on Derzhprom, the spirit of Ukraine remains unbroken, its resolve to regain control of its territories as strong as ever.