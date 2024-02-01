Lagos Man Receives Life Sentence for Raping and Infecting Niece

In a landmark ruling that signifies a significant shift in Nigeria's approach to sexual violence, a man named Richard Saviour has been sentenced to life imprisonment in Lagos, Nigeria for raping and infecting his 14-year-old niece with HIV. The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency announced the conviction and sentencing by the Lagos High Court, Ikeja, where Justice Oyindamola Ogala presided over the case.

Justice Ogala underscored the magnitude of the crime and the profound betrayal the victim experienced from those meant to protect her. The victim was diagnosed with HIV at the Mirabel Centre and later received care at Mary's Home Orphanage, with backing from the non-profit organization Positive Action for Treatment Access.

The State Counsel, Ola Azeez, introduced three witnesses to bolster the prosecution's case, while the convict defended himself without additional witnesses. The conviction is seen as a monumental stride in the battle against sexual violence in Nigeria.

Parallel Sentencing for Sexual Assault

In a related case, the Special Offences and Domestic Violence Court in Ikeja also sentenced Ndedigwe Paul to double life imprisonment for the sexual assault of minors. This verdict mirrors the efforts of the Nigerian justice system to tackle crimes of this nature head-on.

Furthermore, the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency lauded the sentencing of a 45-year-old man to life imprisonment for defiling his neighbor's two daughters. The man was found guilty and sentenced to double life imprisonment for defiling two minors, with the judge branding him as rough, irresponsible, and a destiny destroyer. The agency reiterated the state's zero-tolerance stance on sexual offenses and urged residents to report any case of domestic or sexual violence.