Hindenburg Research Accuses Renovaro Biosciences of a 'Shell Game' in AI Merger

In a startling revelation, Hindenburg Research, renowned for their activist short-selling tactics, has accused Renovaro Biosciences Inc., formerly Enochian BioSciences, of orchestrating a 'shell game' with its recent AI merger. The allegations, substantiated by a comprehensive report released on February 13, 2024, have sent shockwaves through the biotech industry.

The GEDi Cube Merger: A Smokescreen?

The crux of Hindenburg's allegations lies in Renovaro's merger with GEDi Cube, an AI company. According to the report, GEDi Cube lacked operational history, product, revenue, and assets at the time of the merger announcement. This raises serious questions about the legitimacy of the merger and the integrity of Renovaro's leadership.

The Serhat Gumrukcu Saga

Central to Hindenburg's investigation is the figure of Serhat Gumrukcu, Renovaro's former scientific founder. Gumrukcu, who was charged with a murder-for-hire conspiracy, had allegedly faked his academic history. Despite this, Renovaro continued to promote him as a 'genius' and a 'rare mind'.

Moreover, the report alleges that CEO Mark Dybul was aware of Gumrukcu's fraudulent background but continued to collaborate with him. This revelation has cast a dark shadow over Dybul's leadership and the company's ethical standards.

The Adani-Hindenburg Case: A Call for Transparency

In a separate but related development, Hindenburg Research has filed a review petition in the Supreme Court regarding the Adani-Hindenburg case. The petition questions the efficacy of the SEBI probe and calls for the findings to be made public.

Hindenburg, which had taken a short position in shares of the Adani Group, accused the conglomerate of manipulating share prices and not disclosing transactions with related parties. The petition seeks to uphold the principles of transparency and accountability in the corporate sector.

In the wake of these allegations, the spotlight is once again on the role of activist short sellers in exposing corporate malfeasance. As the investigation unfolds, Renovaro Biosciences and the Adani Group find themselves at the center of a storm that refuses to abate.

