Crime

Highlands School District Honors Fallen Police Chief: The Legacy of Justin McIntire

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:15 am EST
Highlands School District Honors Fallen Police Chief: The Legacy of Justin McIntire

In the quiet town of Natrona Heights, Pennsylvania, the memory of a fallen hero resonates. Today marks the one-year anniversary of the tragic death of Brackenridge’s former police chief, Justin McIntire. In his honor, the Highlands School District is observing ‘Chief Justin McIntire Day.’ A day dedicated to commemorating the life and legacy of a man who served his community with unwavering dedication for 22 years.

A Tragic Turn of Events

On this day last year, Chief McIntire’s life was cut short in a fatal ambush by Aaron Swan, a man evading law enforcement. The encounter also left Tarentum Police officer Jordan Schrecengost wounded. Swan was later killed in a subsequent shootout with the police. The incident sent shockwaves through the Brackenridge community, leading to significant changes in local law enforcement.

Commemorating A Hero

The Highlands School District, where McIntire was a former student and where his father and son still hold affiliations, is holding a series of memorial events to celebrate his life. The commemoration includes students donned in blue – a powerful symbol of the thin blue line that McIntire upheld. School buses parade through the streets, adorned with decorations in his honor, and police officers stand sentinel, welcoming students with warm smiles. Adding to this, a memorial plaque is being unveiled, and a service at Brackenridge Memorial Park is being held, to etch McIntire’s legacy in the annals of the community’s history.

A Community Transformed

In the aftermath of McIntire’s death, the local police department disbanded, with duties being transferred to the Tarentum Police Department. A street has been renamed ‘McIntire Way,’ serving as a constant reminder of the hero who once walked among them. As the community continues to heal, the memory of Chief McIntire lives on, a testament to his enduring impact.

Crime
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

