Crime

Highland Airbnb Property Devastated by Tenant’s Puppy Selling Operation

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:20 pm EST
An Airbnb property in the serene Scottish Highlands bore the brunt of an illicit puppy selling operation, leaving its owners, Tracey Parsons and David Bradley, in a state of shock and despair. The couple discovered their holiday home in a deplorable condition, filled to the brim with dog faeces, rubbish, and 14 puppies plus a mother dog, after the tenant had vacated abruptly.

Tenant’s Disastrous Tenancy

Parsons and Bradley were alerted to the situation when a neighbour noticed an abandoned car with puppies inside on the property. The tenant, who had booked the cottage for a 10-day stay under the name Rachel Tidey but also known as Camille Harland, had transformed the peaceful holiday home into a base for her puppy selling operations. The damage was extensive, with the property soiled up to the walls and a broken washing machine amongst the chaos.

Puppy Sales and Aftermath

The tenant had been selling the puppies from the property, asking as much as £1,500 per puppy. However, she disputed this figure when confronted. After the shocking discovery, Airbnb took prompt action and suspended Tidey’s account. Despite her offer to clean and pay for the damages, the task of deep cleaning and repainting the cottage fell on Parsons and Bradley, costing them two days of gruelling work.

Authorities and Airbnb Respond

The Scottish SPCA and Police Scotland were called to the scene soon after the discovery. The puppies were initially seized but were later returned to Tidey after a health check by a vet found no concerns. The Scottish SPCA has stated that it will continue to monitor the care of the animals. Airbnb expressed regret over the incident and offered support to the hosts, indicating their readiness to cooperate in any investigations.

This incident has shone a spotlight on the worrying trend of rogue breeders using Airbnb properties for illegal activities. It has sparked calls for stricter vetting procedures by Airbnb and the need for the authorities to take decisive action against such practices.

author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

