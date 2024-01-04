en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

High-tech Fare Gates Introduced in NYC Subways to Curb Fare Evasion

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:11 pm EST
High-tech Fare Gates Introduced in NYC Subways to Curb Fare Evasion

In a bold step towards modernizing the city’s transportation system, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s (MTA) initiative to pre-qualify fare gate vendors for the city’s subway system. This initiative is a part of a new $700 million pilot program that introduces high-tech entry gates at four strategic transit hubs. The new gates, designed with wider dimensions to accommodate passengers with luggage, have already seen a significant increase in paid ridership at the Sutphin station by 20%.

Unintended Consequences and Measures to Address Them

While the high-tech fare gates are a leap towards a more efficient and convenient commute, they have inadvertently given rise to instances of fare evasion. ‘Piggybacking’, a term used to describe riders who avoid paying by closely following behind others through the gates, has become a noticeable issue. Recognizing this, the MTA is actively working to prevent fare evasion. The authority has earmarked $25 billion to overhaul the way the public accesses the subway system, highlighting their commitment towards creating a more efficient and fare-compliant environment.

Request for Information to Combat Fare Evasion

In a proactive approach to combat fare evasion, the MTA is also seeking best practices through a Request for Information (RFI). The RFI aims to gather insights and effective strategies from vendors, fostering a collaborative environment that empowers the MTA to refine its systems and processes. This initiative not only reflects the MTA’s commitment to continuous improvement but also its dedication to providing a fair and efficient transportation service for the city’s residents.

0
Crime Transportation
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
46 seconds ago
Off-Duty Gonzales Officer Arrested for Alleged Assault on New Year's Day
An off-duty officer with the Gonzales Police Department, Darrell Haynes, found himself on the other side of the law on New Year’s Day. The 32-year-old, hailing from Sorrento, was arrested by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) for allegedly committing simple battery against a woman he knew personally. A Night of Revelry Turns Sour The
Off-Duty Gonzales Officer Arrested for Alleged Assault on New Year's Day
Chesterfield County Woman Loses $7,000 in Cell Phone Scam: A Tale of Financial Hardship and Vigilance
3 mins ago
Chesterfield County Woman Loses $7,000 in Cell Phone Scam: A Tale of Financial Hardship and Vigilance
Albert Lea Man, Jacob Alan Gardner, Faces Multiple Charges After Traffic Stop
4 mins ago
Albert Lea Man, Jacob Alan Gardner, Faces Multiple Charges After Traffic Stop
Rapper HoneyKomb Brazy Embroiled in Federal Firearms Case Amid Family Tragedy
54 seconds ago
Rapper HoneyKomb Brazy Embroiled in Federal Firearms Case Amid Family Tragedy
Delhi Police Arrests Two Alleged Sharpshooters Following Confrontation
58 seconds ago
Delhi Police Arrests Two Alleged Sharpshooters Following Confrontation
Dual U.S. Citizen Sentenced to Five Years for Aggravated Assault in Vancouver
2 mins ago
Dual U.S. Citizen Sentenced to Five Years for Aggravated Assault in Vancouver
Latest Headlines
World News
UNH Basketball: New Coach, New Hopes, and a Promise to Defy the Odds
26 seconds
UNH Basketball: New Coach, New Hopes, and a Promise to Defy the Odds
Josh Martin Leaves Keighley Cougars due to Homesickness
28 seconds
Josh Martin Leaves Keighley Cougars due to Homesickness
Ryan Swartz's Stellar Performance Leads Portsmouth to Victory
35 seconds
Ryan Swartz's Stellar Performance Leads Portsmouth to Victory
UNH Men's Hockey: A Season of Triumphs and Challenges
50 seconds
UNH Men's Hockey: A Season of Triumphs and Challenges
South Carolina's Proposed Bill S.882: Parental Involvement in Minors' Healthcare Decisions
51 seconds
South Carolina's Proposed Bill S.882: Parental Involvement in Minors' Healthcare Decisions
Vince Russo Criticizes Modern Wrestling, Praises CM Punk's Humility
52 seconds
Vince Russo Criticizes Modern Wrestling, Praises CM Punk's Humility
Lori Hinz Seeks Reelection: A Constitutional Republican Spearheading Change
1 min
Lori Hinz Seeks Reelection: A Constitutional Republican Spearheading Change
Javon Ruffin Returns to Court, Boosting Colorado Buffaloes' Championship Bid
2 mins
Javon Ruffin Returns to Court, Boosting Colorado Buffaloes' Championship Bid
Teenage Prodigy Luke Littler's Remarkable Run Ends in Near Victory at World Darts Championship
2 mins
Teenage Prodigy Luke Littler's Remarkable Run Ends in Near Victory at World Darts Championship
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app