High-Stakes Poker Player Unmasked as Counterfeit Drug Kingpin

In the glitzy, high-stakes world of Las Vegas poker, Lazaro Hernandez was known as a high-roller, frequently jetting in on private planes to participate in high-stakes tournaments. Unbeknownst to many, Hernandez was also the mastermind behind a sinister $230 million counterfeit prescription drug operation, primarily targeting HIV medications, such as Biktarvy and Descovy.

The Anatomy of a Counterfeit Operation

At its core, Hernandez’s operation involved a well-orchestrated manipulation of pill bottles. Genuine medications were swapped out with Seroquel, an antipsychotic drug, posing a significant threat to the health of unsuspecting patients. The altered medications were then resold to pharmacies at reduced prices, contributing to the World Health Organization’s estimated $431 billion in counterfeit drugs circulating globally each year.

The Counterfeit Conundrum

In the United States alone, the Pharmaceutical Security Institute reported a worrying 17% increase in counterfeiting incidents in 2022. This escalating trend has raised alarm bells for pharmaceutical giants like Gilead Sciences and Johnson & Johnson. In response, Gilead filed a lawsuit in July 2021 against 161 defendants, including pharmacies and distributors, accusing them of participating in the alteration of their medications. Johnson & Johnson followed suit in April 2022 with a similar lawsuit over its HIV medication, Symtuza.

Unmasking the Counterfeit Culprits

These lawsuits illuminate a greater issue plaguing the pharmaceutical industry: the illicit trade of counterfeit drugs, including those prescribed for critical illnesses like cancer. This process, known as drug diversion, involves patients selling their prescribed medication, which then gets repackaged by aggregators and sold back to pharmacies. Gilead’s anti-counterfeiting efforts led to the unmasking of Hernandez’s operation when a pharmacy reported receiving a sealed bottle of Biktarvy filled with the common headache medication, Excedrin. This revelation sparked further investigations, unearthing more instances of misfilled bottles packaged with counterfeit seals. As the lawsuits filed by the pharmaceutical companies proceed, they symbolize a larger battle against the pervasive issue of prescription drug counterfeiting and diversion, a battle yet to be won.