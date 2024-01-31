High-Speed Police Chase with Child in SUV Ends in Crash: St. Joseph Man Faces Felony Charges

In a harrowing incident in Cass County, a high-speed police chase involving 45-year-old Jacob Rullman ended in a car crash. Rullman, a resident of St. Joseph, led law enforcement on a nerve-wracking pursuit that saw speeds exceeding 100 mph. The chase, ironically sparked by a traffic stop for a dirty, unregistered license plate, concluded when Rullman's vehicle swerved to avoid tire-deflation devices, lost control, and overturned multiple times on Highway 2 and Kauffman Road. Compounding the gravity of the situation was the presence of a 'small' child in the backseat of Rullman's SUV.

Suspect and Child Unharmed

Remarkably, despite the high-speed chase and subsequent crash, the unidentified child was found unharmed. She was promptly returned to her mother. As for Rullman, despite the rollover crash, he too escaped without significant injuries. However, his legal troubles are far from over. Rullman, already wanted for parole violation in a drug trafficking case, now faces charges of child endangerment and resisting arrest by fleeing.

Drug Discovery and Implications

During the investigation following the crash, authorities discovered suspected methamphetamine in the SUV. Preliminary tests have identified the substance as such, further complicating Rullman's legal situation. Currently held on a $200,000 cash bond, Rullman did not have a defense attorney listed in online court records at the time of this report.

Questioning Cass County's Chase Policy

This incident brings into focus the Cass County Sheriff's Office's liberal chase policy. In 2022, over 10% of chases instigated by the office ended in crashes, often for minor offenses. The question now is whether the risk of high-speed chases, especially those involving non-violent crimes, is worth the potential harm to innocent bystanders and the police themselves.