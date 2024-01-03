High-Speed Police Chase on I-95 Ends with Three Suspects in Custody

A dramatic high-speed police chase on Interstate 95, punctuated by a vehicle crash and a manhunt, ended with the detention of three suspects in Georgetown, Massachusetts. The suspects were apprehended after they failed to negotiate the Route 133 ramp, leading to a crash, and a subsequent foot chase.

Start of the Pursuit

The incident began on the bustling expressway of I-95 when a Massachusetts State Police trooper noticed a vehicle committing traffic violations. The driver of the vehicle, rather than pulling over, attempted to evade the trooper, thereby initiating a pursuit on the northbound lanes of I-95. The chase escalated as the driver recklessly sped towards the Route 133 ramp.

Crash and Manhunt

The pursuit came to an abrupt halt when the driver lost control while trying to take the Route 133 ramp, causing the vehicle to crash. Following the crash, two of the three occupants fled on foot into the dense woods surrounding the area. The police promptly alerted the public, cautioning them against approaching anyone suspicious and to call 911 immediately. This led to a frantic search in the Rowley and Georgetown area.

The Apprehension

Despite the initial escape, all three individuals involved in the chase were eventually captured. Witnesses reported a large police presence in the area and one local family had a front row seat to the arrests, which occurred near their home. The vehicle involved in the chase was towed away, and a meticulous police investigation is still ongoing. As of now, specific details about the charges the suspects face remain undisclosed.