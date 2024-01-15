High-Speed Chases and Gunfire: Antioch Police Pursue Stolen Vehicle Suspects

In a night marked by adrenaline and chaos, Antioch police found themselves in a high-stakes pursuit of suspects in two distinct stolen vehicle cases. The events, unfolding on Sunday, saw one group of suspects brazenly firing at the chasing officer, leading to a wild chase that eventually lost sight near Brentwood. The second incident involved a different stolen vehicle from Concord, ending in the suspects' escape on foot after abandoning their vehicle.

The Chase Begins

The clock was ticking towards 10:25 p.m. when the Antioch police responded to reports of a stolen vehicle from San Francisco. The reported vehicle was spotted at the intersection of Lone Tree Way and Deer Valley Road. A chase ensued, and the situation rapidly escalated as the suspect began firing multiple rounds at the pursuing patrol car. Despite the vehicle being hit, no injuries were reported.

Trail Ends and New Pursuit Begins

As the chase led into Brentwood, the officers eventually lost sight of the suspect's vehicle, which was later found abandoned near the Kaiser Permanente Medical Center on Deer Valley Road. Simultaneously, while investigating the initial scene, the police found themselves in another pursuit of a different stolen vehicle from Concord. This chase ended with the suspects escaping on foot after abandoning the vehicle, which was found to contain a rifle and shell casings.

The Search Continues

The suspects from both incidents managed to evade capture, despite the concerted search effort by Antioch and Brentwood police, with the assistance of Pittsburg police. The police are now seeking help from the public, appealing for any information that could aid in their ongoing search for the suspects involved in these alarming incidents.