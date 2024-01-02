en English
Crime

High-Speed Chase in Tarragona Ends in Arrest of Two Suspects

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:14 pm EST
In the tranquil town of Montsià, nestled in the province of Tarragona, Monday night was anything but serene. The Mossos d’Esquadra, the autonomous police force of Catalonia, apprehended two men in Santa Bárbara, a quaint locale in stark contrast to the high-voltage events that transpired. These individuals are under suspicion for committing a robbery with force at a farm near Amposta – a crime that set in motion a high-speed car chase, a spectacle rarely witnessed in these parts.

From Robbery Report to High-Speed Chase

The rapid succession of events began when a police patrol, answering a reported robbery, chanced upon a vehicle speeding away from the scene. Their instinctual response kicked off a pursuit that lasted around 20 minutes and was marked by dangerous driving maneuvers. One such maneuver included a collision with a police car attempting to impede the suspects’ escape. In the face of such reckless defiance, the officers stayed resolute, their commitment to safety and justice unwavering.

The Capture and The Charges

After abandoning their vehicle in Santa Bárbara, the occupants of the car sought to escape on foot. However, their bid for freedom was short-lived. One of the occupants was immediately captured, and the driver was apprehended soon after. Both suspects now face charges related to the alleged robbery, as well as reckless driving and damage to a police vehicle. The investigation remains active and, as the law enforcement delve deeper, there may be additional arrests connected to the incident.

An Echo of the Past

This event brings to mind another notable capture by the Mossos d’Esquadra. It was they who, in the past, nabbed Eric Charaudeau – the last thief from a bank robbery in Florida in 1999. After evading capture for two decades, Charaudeau was arrested in La Jonquera. His case was subsequently passed to the National Court for extradition proceedings to the United States, where he could potentially face life imprisonment for armed robbery and murder.

Crime Law Spain
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

