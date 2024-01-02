en English
Crime

High-Speed Chase in Mecklenburg County Ends with Two Suspects At Large

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:46 pm EST
High-Speed Chase in Mecklenburg County Ends with Two Suspects At Large

In a startling chain of events, a high-speed chase that began in Mecklenburg County culminated near China Grove in Rowan County, leaving two suspects still on the loose. The chase initiated when a black Dodge Ram truck, later found abandoned, was pursued by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. The pursuit terminated near the 1800 block of Lentz Road when the truck crashed and its occupants fled.

Details of the Chase

The chase ignited around 9:30 p.m. on Friday with officers of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department in pursuit of the black Dodge Ram. The high-speed chase extended north on Interstate 85, with deputies from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office joining in the pursuit. The chase concluded when the suspects’ vehicle crashed on Lentz Road near the Propst Farm Lane intersection.

The Aftermath and Search Operation

Post-crash, three individuals bolted from the truck on foot. Local law enforcement managed to apprehend one suspect in the immediate aftermath, while the remaining two evaded capture. An intensive manhunt ensued, involving the deployment of drones, a helicopter, and K-9 units from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. Despite these extensive efforts, the remaining two suspects have managed to evade capture till now.

Collaboration of Local Law Enforcement

The operation saw the collaboration of multiple local law enforcement agencies. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department initiated the chase, and the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office joined in the pursuit and the subsequent search operation. Despite the dedication and resources deployed, the remaining suspects remain at large, marking a significant challenge for the local law enforcement agencies involved.

Crime Law United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged.

