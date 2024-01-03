High-Speed Chase in Atlanta: Recidivist Suspect with Children in Vehicle Arrested

Atlanta was rocked by a high-speed chase involving a suspect with a history of 37 prior arrests, William Burris, who allegedly fired gunshots at a gas station while three children were in his vehicle. The incident brought the city’s issues with crime and recidivism into sharp relief.

Gunfire and High-Speed Pursuit

The incident began on December 20, 2023, when the Atlanta Police Department responded to reports of gunfire at a gas station. Surveillance footage revealed a gray SUV, later identified as Burris’ vehicle, firing shots towards the building and swiftly fleeing the scene. The suspect vehicle was later seen returning to the area, which led to the initiation of a high-speed pursuit by the police.

Chase Ends in Crash, Children Found Inside

The chase concluded when Burris, in an attempt to evade the police, swerved his vehicle in front of a police car, inadvertently performing a PIT (Pursuit Intervention Technique) maneuver on himself. This resulted in a crash, ending the pursuit. On inspecting the suspect’s vehicle, the police discovered three young children and a firearm. The children were promptly taken for medical evaluation after complaining of pain.

Multiple Charges for Burris

The suspect, Burris, was extracted from the vehicle and was found to have a criminal record comprising 37 previous arrests. The charges leveled against him this time include kidnapping, child cruelty, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, fleeing and eluding, and driving with a suspended license. This incident has prompted a renewed focus on breaking the recidivism cycle for non-violent offenders, underscored by Rehabilitation Enables Dreams (RED).