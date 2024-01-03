High-Speed Chase Ends in Crash: Teenagers Face Charges, Investigation Ongoing

In a dramatic sequence of events in Fairmont, North Carolina, a high-speed chase involving three teenage suspects ended in a catastrophic crash on N.C. 130. The chase culminated in a myriad of consequences, marking it as an incident of significant concern for local law enforcement.

Suspects and Consequences

The chase, which began when a sheriff’s investigator noticed a Dodge Ram truck on the road with its lights off, saw one of the teenagers, a 17-year-old, ejected from the vehicle during the crash. This individual suffered life-threatening injuries. His accomplice, a 14-year-old, was apprehended after fleeing the scene and is currently held in a juvenile detention center without bond. The third suspect, still unidentified, managed to escape and remains at large.

Injuries and Charges

Two Robeson County Sheriff’s deputies were also caught up in the incident, suffering injuries when they lost control of their patrol vehicle during the chase. Fortunately, the deputies were later released with minor injuries, but the incident has highlighted the dangers law enforcement officers face in the line of duty.

As for the teenage suspects, they have been charged with breaking and entering and larceny. It was discovered that the trio hailed from Wayne County.

Stolen Property and Ongoing Investigation

In a post-crash investigation, a stolen Yamaha dirt bike was recovered from the teenagers’ vehicle. A reminder of the potential dangers and far-reaching consequences of such criminal acts.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is currently investigating the incident, with assistance from the Fairmont Police Department and the N.C. State Highway Patrol. The public has been urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office with any relevant information that could assist in their investigation.