Accidents

High-Speed Chase Ends in Crash: Teenagers Face Charges, Investigation Ongoing

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:48 pm EST
High-Speed Chase Ends in Crash: Teenagers Face Charges, Investigation Ongoing

In a dramatic sequence of events in Fairmont, North Carolina, a high-speed chase involving three teenage suspects ended in a catastrophic crash on N.C. 130. The chase culminated in a myriad of consequences, marking it as an incident of significant concern for local law enforcement.

Suspects and Consequences

The chase, which began when a sheriff’s investigator noticed a Dodge Ram truck on the road with its lights off, saw one of the teenagers, a 17-year-old, ejected from the vehicle during the crash. This individual suffered life-threatening injuries. His accomplice, a 14-year-old, was apprehended after fleeing the scene and is currently held in a juvenile detention center without bond. The third suspect, still unidentified, managed to escape and remains at large.

Injuries and Charges

Two Robeson County Sheriff’s deputies were also caught up in the incident, suffering injuries when they lost control of their patrol vehicle during the chase. Fortunately, the deputies were later released with minor injuries, but the incident has highlighted the dangers law enforcement officers face in the line of duty.

As for the teenage suspects, they have been charged with breaking and entering and larceny. It was discovered that the trio hailed from Wayne County.

Stolen Property and Ongoing Investigation

In a post-crash investigation, a stolen Yamaha dirt bike was recovered from the teenagers’ vehicle. A reminder of the potential dangers and far-reaching consequences of such criminal acts.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is currently investigating the incident, with assistance from the Fairmont Police Department and the N.C. State Highway Patrol. The public has been urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office with any relevant information that could assist in their investigation.

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

