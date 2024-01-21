High-Speed Chase Culminates in Driver Asking Police for Driving Review

In an audacious display of dangerous driving and blatant disregard for public safety, Birmingham's 42-year-old Tariq Zaman led police on a high-speed chase, reaching speeds of up to 80mph in a 40mph zone on Birmingham Road towards Balsall Common. The incident, which occurred on July 21, 2022, saw Zaman attempting to evade a routine stop in Kenilworth, Warwickshire, by accelerating his Peugeot 407 to perilous speeds.

Daring Escape Attempt

Dashcam footage captured Zaman flouting speed limits, hitting 68mph in a 30mph zone near a school, and driving the wrong way up a dual carriageway, narrowly evading collisions with other vehicles. His reckless escape efforts were eventually thwarted when his car became blocked by a tractor, allowing a passenger to exit the vehicle and escape.

Caught on a Building Site

With no other escape route, Zaman turned into a building site, abandoning his vehicle, and attempting to hide on a pile of rubble. However, he was soon located by a police dog and subsequently arrested.

An Audacious Inquiry

What followed his arrest was a casual inquiry that left the officers astounded. Zaman, seemingly oblivious to the gravity of his actions, casually asked the officers for their assessment of his driving skills. They responded with a succinct assessment of his driving as 'poor.'

Sentenced and Fined

Following his arrest, Zaman was handed a 20-month prison sentence and a 34-month driving ban at Warwick Crown Court. He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £156. Detective Constable Samir Hassan of Warwickshire Police expressed relief that Zaman's reckless actions did not result in any injuries but voiced concern over his blatant disregard for public safety.