High-Speed Chase Culminates in Collision: Jackson's Capitol Police on the Hunt for Suspect

In a recent development in Jackson, Mississippi, Capitol police are ardently searching for a suspect, 30-year-old Jarvis Crump. The man led officers on a tumultuous vehicular chase that culminated in a collision, causing disruption and alarm among the residents of the area. The incident took place on Tuesday, February 6, just after 5:30 p.m., adding to the peak hour chaos.

Unexpected Turn of Events

The pursuit was initiated near Ellis Avenue, when officers tried to halt Crump's vehicle. Instead of complying, Crump spurred a chase into a nearby subdivision, successfully eluding the officers. However, the respite was brief. Police soon spotted the vehicle again and initiated a second chase. It was during this pursuit that the situation escalated.

Collision and Chaos

Crump struck another vehicle at the intersection of County Line Road and Highway 49 North, leading to a more comprehensive collision involving the police and the vehicle struck by Crump. A scenario that could have easily turned disastrous was fortunately averted as there were no injuries reported from the scene, a fact that offered a sigh of relief amidst the anxiety-ridden situation.

Aftermath and Current Status

Unfazed by the collision, Crump continued his relentless escape to McLean Road, where he eventually crashed his vehicle and fled the scene on foot, thus escalating the situation further. Adding to the severity, a female passenger and a two-year-old child were also present in the vehicle at the time of these incidents. The female passenger was apprehended by the officers while Crump remains at large.

As the search for Crump intensifies, Capitol police have solicited the public's assistance in locating him. They have appealed to anyone with information on Crump's whereabouts to come forward, thereby helping the police in their endeavor to bring the suspect to justice.