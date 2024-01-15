en English
Crime

High-Security Jail Breach: Mobile Phone Found with Incarcerated Militant

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:14 am EST
High-Security Jail Breach: Mobile Phone Found with Incarcerated Militant

A startling revelation at a high-security jail has intensified the security concerns in Indian prisons. An FIR was registered after a mobile phone was found in the possession of Habib, an incarcerated militant of the notorious Lashkar-e-Toiba outfit. Habib hails from Haria Chak in Kathua district and was arrested in July 2022 by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The Terror Module

Habib was implicated as one of three militants involved in a dangerous terror module. This unit allegedly received more than a dozen consignments of arms and ammunition, dropped by drones from Pakistan. The module, reportedly operating under the aegis of Pakistan-based militant Bashir Sajjad, was instrumental in supplying these weapons to militants active in Kashmir. Besides Habib, the other two militants implicated in this module are Faisal Muneer and Mian Sohail.

Surprising Discoveries

During routine searches within the jail premises, officials discovered three additional mobile phones. These phones were abandoned and their discovery led to the registration of a second FIR. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had earlier charge-sheeted Habib in January 2023 and taken over the case from the Jammu and Kashmir Police. The NIA seized several items from the module, including an AK-47, pistols, silencers, grenades, and a substantial amount of ammunition.

Security Concerns

A senior police officer confirmed the seizure of the mobile phones and speculated that these might have been inside the jail before the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) took over the security from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in October last year. In another startling discovery in November, the CISF found heroin inside the prison, further escalating concerns about the state of security in Indian prisons.

author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

