High-Security Jail Breach: Mobile Phone Found with Incarcerated Militant

A startling revelation at a high-security jail has intensified the security concerns in Indian prisons. An FIR was registered after a mobile phone was found in the possession of Habib, an incarcerated militant of the notorious Lashkar-e-Toiba outfit. Habib hails from Haria Chak in Kathua district and was arrested in July 2022 by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The Terror Module

Habib was implicated as one of three militants involved in a dangerous terror module. This unit allegedly received more than a dozen consignments of arms and ammunition, dropped by drones from Pakistan. The module, reportedly operating under the aegis of Pakistan-based militant Bashir Sajjad, was instrumental in supplying these weapons to militants active in Kashmir. Besides Habib, the other two militants implicated in this module are Faisal Muneer and Mian Sohail.

Surprising Discoveries

During routine searches within the jail premises, officials discovered three additional mobile phones. These phones were abandoned and their discovery led to the registration of a second FIR. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had earlier charge-sheeted Habib in January 2023 and taken over the case from the Jammu and Kashmir Police. The NIA seized several items from the module, including an AK-47, pistols, silencers, grenades, and a substantial amount of ammunition.

Security Concerns

A senior police officer confirmed the seizure of the mobile phones and speculated that these might have been inside the jail before the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) took over the security from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in October last year. In another startling discovery in November, the CISF found heroin inside the prison, further escalating concerns about the state of security in Indian prisons.